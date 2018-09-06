More Events:

September 06, 2018

There will be a petting zoo at Rittenhouse Square to celebrate new 'Billy the Goat'

The family-friendly celebration will include an exotic animal show, too

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Billy the Goat in Rittenhouse Square Courtesy of Cashman & Associates/for PhillyVoice

"Billy the Goat" in Rittenhouse Square.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, there will be a free pop-up petting zoo and exotic animal show at Rittenhouse Square Park. 

The Friends of Rittenhouse are throwing the family-friendly party to celebrate the unveiling of the new "Billy the Goat" statue.

For almost 100 years, "Billy the Goat" resided in the southwest corner of the park. Often, children would climb on it, leading to the metal thinning.

A family member of Eli Kirke Price II, the original donor, recently paid to recast the statue from a mold of the bronze goat's twin in Camden, N.J.

The animal-centric party for the new "Billy" will also include face painting, balloon animals and giveaways from Shake Shack.

To attend, RSVP online. The party will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free with RSVP
Rittenhouse Square Park
19th and Walnut streets

