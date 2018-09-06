There will be a petting zoo at Rittenhouse Square to celebrate new 'Billy the Goat'

On Saturday, Sept. 22, there will be a free pop-up petting zoo and exotic animal show at Rittenhouse Square Park.

The Friends of Rittenhouse are throwing the family-friendly party to celebrate the unveiling of the new "Billy the Goat" statue.

For almost 100 years, "Billy the Goat" resided in the southwest corner of the park. Often, children would climb on it, leading to the metal thinning.

A family member of Eli Kirke Price II, the original donor, recently paid to recast the statue from a mold of the bronze goat's twin in Camden, N.J.

The animal-centric party for the new "Billy" will also include face painting, balloon animals and giveaways from Shake Shack.

To attend, RSVP online. The party will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free with RSVP

Rittenhouse Square Park

19th and Walnut streets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.