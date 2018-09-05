The Barnes Foundation wants your best photos of Philadelphia

September 05, 2018
The Barnes Foundation has a strong presence in the art community in Philadelphia, and they're taking that presence and extending to the everyday Philadelphian. The Barnes, in partnership with Visit Philadelphia, is giving Instagrammers an opportunity to be a part of their new campaign, "You'll never stop #SeeingTheBarnes." The photos can be a picture of a Philadelphia landscape or a self-portrait, but the catch is that these photos need to pair well with one of the selected artworks at the Barnes.
The five works included are "The Pastry Chef" by Chaim Soutine, "Supper Time" by Horace Pippin, "Mont Sainte-Victoire" by Paul Cézanne, "Redheaded Girl in Evening Dress" by Amedeo Modigliani, and "Face Mask" by an unidentified artist, Inagaki.
To submit a photo, carefully examine the artwork you want to be a part of and share a photo of a Philadelphia landmark or a self-portrait that would incorporate well with it. You do not need to incorporate the photo into the actual artwork, just take a photo that inspires you.
When you're ready to post the photo to Instagram, you need to include #SeeingTheBarnes and #VisitPhilly in the caption. You must also name the Barnes artwork with which you want the photo to be paired. There is no limit to how many photos you can submit, just make sure you get it in by Sept. 12. The photos will be selected by members from the Barnes design and curatorial departments.
Follow the Barnes Foundation and Visit Philadelphia on Instagram.
OPEN CALL FOR FEATURES In partnership with @visitphilly, we invite Instagrammers worldwide to share their best photos of Philadelphia landscapes or a self-portrait revealing how art inspires the way you see the City of Brotherly Love and yourself. Two photos will be selected by the Barnes design and curatorial teams to be a part of our campaign “You’ll never stop seeing the Barnes.” . 🔲▪️🔲 ▪️. . HOW TO ENTER ✔️Through Sept. 12, share your photo on Instagram of a Philly landscape or selfie, which you think could be best incorporated with any of the five artworks from the Barnes collection shown via link in bio. (Tip: No need to combine your photo with the artwork; we'll handle that part.). ✔️Use #SeeingtheBarnes and #VisitPhilly in your caption, along with naming the Barnes artwork that you’ve selected to go with your photo. Tag as many images as you want (they just have to be your own) by Sept. 12. . ✔️Follow & tag @barnesfoundation and @visitphilly . Check out the link in bio for full guidelines! 📷: Boathouse Row photo by N. Hoyt Belcher © @visitphilly ®
A post shared by Barnes Foundation (@barnesfoundation) on
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.