The Barnes Foundation wants your best photos of Philadelphia

The Barnes Foundation has a strong presence in the art community in Philadelphia, and they're taking that presence and extending to the everyday Philadelphian. The Barnes, in partnership with Visit Philadelphia, is giving Instagrammers an opportunity to be a part of their new campaign, "You'll never stop #SeeingTheBarnes." The photos can be a picture of a Philadelphia landscape or a self-portrait, but the catch is that these photos need to pair well with one of the selected artworks at the Barnes.

The five works included are "The Pastry Chef" by Chaim Soutine, "Supper Time" by Horace Pippin, "Mont Sainte-Victoire" by Paul Cézanne, "Redheaded Girl in Evening Dress" by Amedeo Modigliani, and "Face Mask" by an unidentified artist, Inagaki.



To submit a photo, carefully examine the artwork you want to be a part of and share a photo of a Philadelphia landmark or a self-portrait that would incorporate well with it. You do not need to incorporate the photo into the actual artwork, just take a photo that inspires you.

When you're ready to post the photo to Instagram, you need to include #SeeingTheBarnes and #VisitPhilly in the caption. You must also name the Barnes artwork with which you want the photo to be paired. There is no limit to how many photos you can submit, just make sure you get it in by Sept. 12. The photos will be selected by members from the Barnes design and curatorial departments.

