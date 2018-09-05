More Culture:

September 05, 2018

The Barnes Foundation wants your best photos of Philadelphia

Add hashtags #SeeingtheBarnes and #VisitPhilly and enter to win a chance for your photo to be featured with museum art

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

Inside the Barnes Foundation.

The Barnes Foundation has a strong presence in the art community in Philadelphia, and they're taking that presence and extending to the everyday Philadelphian. The Barnes, in partnership with Visit Philadelphia, is giving Instagrammers an opportunity to be a part of their new campaign, "You'll never stop #SeeingTheBarnes." The photos can be a picture of a Philadelphia landscape or a self-portrait, but the catch is that these photos need to pair well with one of the selected artworks at the Barnes.

RELATED READS: 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens job-shamed for working at New Jersey Trader Joe's | Meek Mill returns to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' | Vanilla Ice was on that quarantined plane at JFK Airport from Dubai

The five works included are "The Pastry Chef" by Chaim Soutine, "Supper Time" by Horace Pippin, "Mont Sainte-Victoire" by Paul Cézanne, "Redheaded Girl in Evening Dress" by Amedeo Modigliani, and "Face Mask" by an unidentified artist, Inagaki.

To submit a photo, carefully examine the artwork you want to be a part of and share a photo of a Philadelphia landmark or a self-portrait that would incorporate well with it. You do not need to incorporate the photo into the actual artwork, just take a photo that inspires you. 

When you're ready to post the photo to Instagram, you need to include #SeeingTheBarnes and #VisitPhilly in the caption. You must also name the Barnes artwork with which you want the photo to be paired. There is no limit to how many photos you can submit, just make sure you get it in by Sept. 12. The photos will be selected by members from the Barnes design and curatorial departments. 

Follow the Barnes Foundation and Visit Philadelphia on Instagram.

OPEN CALL FOR FEATURES In partnership with @visitphilly, we invite Instagrammers worldwide to share their best photos of Philadelphia landscapes or a self-portrait revealing how art inspires the way you see the City of Brotherly Love and yourself. Two photos will be selected by the Barnes design and curatorial teams to be a part of our campaign “You’ll never stop seeing the Barnes.” . 🔲▪️🔲 ▪️. . HOW TO ENTER ✔️Through Sept. 12, share your photo on Instagram of a Philly landscape or selfie, which you think could be best incorporated with any of the five artworks from the Barnes collection shown via link in bio. (Tip: No need to combine your photo with the artwork; we'll handle that part.). ✔️Use #SeeingtheBarnes and #VisitPhilly in your caption, along with naming the Barnes artwork that you’ve selected to go with your photo. Tag as many images as you want (they just have to be your own) by Sept. 12. . ✔️Follow & tag @barnesfoundation and @visitphilly . Check out the link in bio for full guidelines! 📷: Boathouse Row photo by N. Hoyt Belcher © @visitphilly ®

A post shared by Barnes Foundation (@barnesfoundation) on

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Barnes Foundation Philadelphia Photography Photos Art Visit Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Food & Drink

West Coast chain Fatburger coming to Cherry Hill Mall
Fatburger

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Lawsuits

$400,000 raised on GoFundMe for Philly homeless man is totally gone
Kate McClure Johnny

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Celebrities

Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing
Bill Cosby

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.