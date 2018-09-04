More Culture:

September 04, 2018

'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens job-shamed for working at New Jersey Trader Joe's

But now Hollywood is rallying around him

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Actors
Geoffrey Owens Anthony Behar/Sipa

Geoffrey Owens attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Jacob Javits Center on April 10, 2011, in New York, NY.

"The Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens was ironically shamed on social media during Labor Day weekend for his latest role — as a Trader Joe's employee.

Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux (boyfriend and eventual husband to Sondra Huxtable, Cliff Hutxable's eldest daughter on the show), was shamed online for working at the Clifton, New Jersey, supermarket after photos of Owens in his uniform and badge circulated online and articles were posted by some media.

Owens appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, sporting his Trader Joe's badge, to discuss why there had been so much criticism of him. 

"No one should feel sorry for me," he told Robin Roberts on GMA. "I've had a great life. I've had a great career and I've had a career that most actors would die for." 

And the "devastation" he felt from the hate online didn't last long, he said.

Owens said the response from his friends, family, the public and members of Hollywood has been "astounding."

"It's overwhelming in a good way," he told Robin Roberts. "It came out of nowhere."

"I feel like more of a celebrity now than when I actually was a celebrity," he added.

"I was really devastated but the period of devastation was so short, but the responses, my wife and I started to read responses from literally all over the world of support," he said.

Since leaving "The Cosby Show," Owens has been working part-time as an actor and as a producer, according to his IMDB page. He has been teaching acting and directing at Yale and other universities for more than 30 years. But he got his job at Trader Joe's just to make ends meet, he said. He worked there for 15 months before the photos started circulating.

Some reports are saying that he quit his job at the market, however he does not confirm that in his GMA interview. 

Owens also discussed the sanctity and honor of being a working person. Every job is "worthwhile," he said.

"I hope what doesn't pass is this ... rethinking about what it means to work," he said. "The honor of the working person and the dignity of work. And I hope that this period we're in now, where we have a heightened sense about that and a reevaluation of what it means to work, the reevaluation of the idea that some jobs are better than others."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Actors New Jersey Montclair Bill Cosby Trader Joe's The Cosby Show

Just In

Must Read

Children's Health

Later school start times a dream for teens, but a logistical nightmare for districts
Carroll - Unionville High School Students - ONE TIME USE ONLY

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
090418FletcherCox

Investigations

Windows shattered at Rittenhouse Starbucks at center of racial profiling controversy
starbucks vandalism 1

Pop Culture

Love 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Catch another screening, this time with trivia and prizes
Crazy Rich Asians tops the Box Office while Kevin Spacey's new film opens with a measly $126

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Empty seats speak louder than playoff race for Phillies
0903_CBP_Seats_USAT

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.