'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens job-shamed for working at New Jersey Trader Joe's

September 04, 2018
"The Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens was ironically shamed on social media during Labor Day weekend for his latest role — as a Trader Joe's employee.
Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux (boyfriend and eventual husband to Sondra Huxtable, Cliff Hutxable's eldest daughter on the show), was shamed online for working at the Clifton, New Jersey, supermarket after photos of Owens in his uniform and badge circulated online and articles were posted by some media.
He’s here, and sporting his Trader Joe’s nametag. Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens about to speak on @GMA after being shamed online for working at a grocery store. pic.twitter.com/aQxFDGQTkG— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) September 4, 2018
Owens appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, sporting his Trader Joe's badge, to discuss why there had been so much criticism of him.
"No one should feel sorry for me," he told Robin Roberts on GMA. "I've had a great life. I've had a great career and I've had a career that most actors would die for."
And the "devastation" he felt from the hate online didn't last long, he said.
Owens said the response from his friends, family, the public and members of Hollywood has been "astounding."
"It's overwhelming in a good way," he told Robin Roberts. "It came out of nowhere."
"I feel like more of a celebrity now than when I actually was a celebrity," he added.
FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE -- "There's no job better than another...every job is worthwhile..." Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018
"I was really devastated but the period of devastation was so short, but the responses, my wife and I started to read responses from literally all over the world of support," he said.
My respect to actor #GeoffreyOwens, who found honest work between gigs. As @FoxNews will tell you, all actors, when not acting, seal themselves in protein-solution "shame pods" until re-activated by the Council of Casting. Geoffrey had the courage to stand up to the Council.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 3, 2018
I am going to write a part for Geoffrey Owens. I’m going to turn his humiliation into opportunity. #dontbelievemejustwatch— Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) September 1, 2018
#LaborDay celebrates the value of our country’s workers; I’m just so sad to hear that an American felt the need to “expose” a man for working hard. I wish there were more people with as much integrity as #GeoffreyOwens. Love you, Geoff - keep shining!! https://t.co/N5jP7CAvVq— Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 3, 2018
#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018
Since leaving "The Cosby Show," Owens has been working part-time as an actor and as a producer, according to his IMDB page. He has been teaching acting and directing at Yale and other universities for more than 30 years. But he got his job at Trader Joe's just to make ends meet, he said. He worked there for 15 months before the photos started circulating.
Some reports are saying that he quit his job at the market, however he does not confirm that in his GMA interview.
Owens also discussed the sanctity and honor of being a working person. Every job is "worthwhile," he said.
"I hope what doesn't pass is this ... rethinking about what it means to work," he said. "The honor of the working person and the dignity of work. And I hope that this period we're in now, where we have a heightened sense about that and a reevaluation of what it means to work, the reevaluation of the idea that some jobs are better than others."
