Score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens during Philly Free Week

For the third year, residents of Philadelphia can enjoy free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on South Street during Philly Free Week.

This year, it will run from Sunday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 21 (Note: PMG is closed on Tuesdays).

Included is access to the outdoor sculpture garden, where there are mosaics by artist Isaiah Zagar, and the exhibition "Ebb Tide" in the indoor galleries, as well as daily gallery talks and hands-on activities.

To enter for free, bring any of the following as proof of residency: a Pennsylvania driver's license, a piece of mail verifying a Philly address or a Philadelphia school ID.



PMG also suggests reserving your spot in line ahead of time.

On the first date of Philly Free Week, Bridgeset Sound will be on-site spinning records from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 21

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free admission

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147



