September 05, 2018

Score free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens during Philly Free Week

A big perk for being a Philadelphia resident

By Sinead Cummings
Every inch of Isaiah Zagar’s artistic wonderland, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, is filled with ceramic tiles, mirrors and found objects that come together to create a colorful and unusual mosaic mural. Those interested in Zagar’s work can take a self-guided tour of the South Street gardens.

For the third year, residents of Philadelphia can enjoy free admission to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on South Street during Philly Free Week.

This year, it will run from Sunday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 21 (Note: PMG is closed on Tuesdays).

Included is access to the outdoor sculpture garden, where there are mosaics by artist Isaiah Zagar, and the exhibition "Ebb Tide" in the indoor galleries, as well as daily gallery talks and hands-on activities.

To enter for free, bring any of the following as proof of residency: a Pennsylvania driver's license, a piece of mail verifying a Philly address or a Philadelphia school ID.

PMG also suggests reserving your spot in line ahead of time.

On the first date of Philly Free Week, Bridgeset Sound will be on-site spinning records from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Third Annual Philly Free Week

Sunday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 21
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free admission
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Sinead Cummings
