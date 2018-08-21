Students can visit Philly's museums for free during CollegeFest

Campus Philly's annual CollegeFest, a free festival at Dilworth Park outside City Hall, will take place Saturday, Sept. 8.

Philly's college students can kick off their fall semester at the afternoon event where there will be outdoor games, giveaways, pop-up performances and contests.

By registering for CollegeFest, students will also receive free admission to museums and cultural attractions all day.

Below is a list of all the places CollegeFest attendees can visit for free on Sept. 8:

Students can register in-person at CollegeFest to gain free museum admission and a free, all-day pass for the purple Philly PHLASH bus, or can register online here to skip the line at the event.

Saturday, Sept. 8

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.