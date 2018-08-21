Students can visit Philly's museums for free during CollegeFest

August 21, 2018
Campus Philly's annual CollegeFest, a free festival at Dilworth Park outside City Hall, will take place Saturday, Sept. 8.
Philly's college students can kick off their fall semester at the afternoon event where there will be outdoor games, giveaways, pop-up performances and contests.
By registering for CollegeFest, students will also receive free admission to museums and cultural attractions all day.
Below is a list of all the places CollegeFest attendees can visit for free on Sept. 8:
• Philadelphia Museum of Art
• Rodin Museum
• Franklin Institute
• Museum of the American Revolution
• Eastern State Penitentiary
• Betsy Ross House
• African American Museum in Philadelphia
• National Constitution Center
• Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
• National Museum of American Jewish History
• Independence Seaport Museum
• Philadelphia Theatre Company
• The Fabric Workshop and Museum
• Mural Arts Philadelphia walking tour (departing from Dilworth Park at 1 p.m.)
Students can register in-person at CollegeFest to gain free museum admission and a free, all-day pass for the purple Philly PHLASH bus, or can register online here to skip the line at the event.
Saturday, Sept. 8
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
