More Events:

August 14, 2018

Programming and food trucks to return to redesigned LOVE Park

There will be dance lessons, Fringe Festival performances and weddings

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Love Park
Carroll - LOVE Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People at LOVE Park during lunchtime on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

At the end of May, LOVE Park re-opened after a major redesign

Beginning this month, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy will start community events in the public space again. In early September, there will be a rotating lineup of food trucks at LOVE Park, too.

RELATED: Hundreds of new bike paths are headed for one of Philly's largest suburbs | 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season includes 13 exciting productions | People can now get a cheesesteak from Pat's anywhere in the U.S.

Highlights of the late summer and early fall programming are listed below, but you can also check out the daily schedule of events here.

Shake It Off Fridays (starting Aug. 17)

Learn a new dance style, like line dancing or salsa. The dance lessons will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

Wedding Wednesdays (starting Aug. 22)

If you walk by LOVE Park on your lunch break, you may see a bride and groom. Twice a month, from August through October, LOVE Park will host 30-minute weddings at the LOVE sculpture. 

Does it sound like something you and your partner want to do? Couples ready to tie the knot can register at City Hall (room 413) on Sept. 11 to schedule their wedding for Oct. 10 or 24.

Live at LOVE (starting Aug. 23)

Enjoy free music and theatrical performances in the afternoon. 

Also, for the first time, Fairmount Park Conservancy has collaborated with FringeArts to bring three site-specific events to LOVE Park during the city's annual Fringe Festival.

Lunch in LOVE (starting Sept. 6)

On weekdays, there will be a rotating line-up of five food trucks.

Favorites will return, but there will also be trucks new to LOVE Park. The new mobile vendors will be QT Vietnamese, serving bahn mi sandwiches; Papermill Food Truck, home of the spurrito, Kono Pizza on Wheels, offering pizza cones; and Lil' Pop Shop, which makes homemade ice pops.

Mondays through Fridays (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) there will be two or three food trucks serving savory dishes and one food truck serving something sweet. A breakfast food truck will be on-site Wednesdays through Fridays (6-10 a.m.).

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Love Park Philadelphia Arts & Culture Food Trucks Performances

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Infrastructure

Hundreds of new bike paths are headed for one of Philly's largest suburbs
Riding Bike along the Schuylkill River Trail

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Singers

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly 'gravely ill'
Aretha Franklin is reportedly 'gravely ill'

Boxing

Meet featherweight boxer Tevin Farmer, Philly's most unlikely world champ
081018_Tevin-Farmer

Health News

Penn Medicine hospitals ranked among nation's best by U.S. News and World Report
HUP_Google_Maps

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.