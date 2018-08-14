Programming and food trucks to return to redesigned LOVE Park

At the end of May, LOVE Park re-opened after a major redesign.

Beginning this month, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy will start community events in the public space again. In early September, there will be a rotating lineup of food trucks at LOVE Park, too.

Highlights of the late summer and early fall programming are listed below, but you can also check out the daily schedule of events here.

Shake It Off Fridays (starting Aug. 17)

Learn a new dance style, like line dancing or salsa. The dance lessons will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

Wedding Wednesdays (starting Aug. 22)

If you walk by LOVE Park on your lunch break, you may see a bride and groom. Twice a month, from August through October, LOVE Park will host 30-minute weddings at the LOVE sculpture.

Does it sound like something you and your partner want to do? Couples ready to tie the knot can register at City Hall (room 413) on Sept. 11 to schedule their wedding for Oct. 10 or 24.



Live at LOVE (starting Aug. 23)

Enjoy free music and theatrical performances in the afternoon.

Also, for the first time, Fairmount Park Conservancy has collaborated with FringeArts to bring three site-specific events to LOVE Park during the city's annual Fringe Festival.

Lunch in LOVE (starting Sept. 6)

On weekdays, there will be a rotating line-up of five food trucks.

Favorites will return, but there will also be trucks new to LOVE Park. The new mobile vendors will be QT Vietnamese, serving bahn mi sandwiches; Papermill Food Truck, home of the spurrito, Kono Pizza on Wheels, offering pizza cones; and Lil' Pop Shop, which makes homemade ice pops.

Mondays through Fridays (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) there will be two or three food trucks serving savory dishes and one food truck serving something sweet. A breakfast food truck will be on-site Wednesdays through Fridays (6-10 a.m.).

