Hundreds of new bike paths are headed for one of Philly's largest suburbs

Cyclists will one day have hundreds of new bike paths at their disposal in Montgomery County.

The Philadelphia suburb approved a plan that will add 800 miles of bike paths to the region, expanding its on-road bike system significantly. Since the county's first bike plan, laid out in 1998, there have only been a total 19.5 miles of bike lanes for the past 20 years. The number pales in comparison to Montco's more than 4,500 miles of roads.

