August 12, 2018

PHOTOS: Third annual Philly Free Streets

The event shut down North Broad Street on Saturday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Community Philly Free Streets
Dillon - Philly Free Streets HUGHE DILLON/HUGHE

The third Philly Free Streets closed Broad Street from City Hall to Erie St on Aug 11, 2018.

The third Philly Free Streets came and went this Saturday, and judging by social media reactions and some photos we received here at PhillyVoice, it was a success.

The car-free event was basically a party up and down North Broad Street. Participants got to ride their bikes, participate in community-facilitated activities, explore beautiful North Philly landmarks, or enjoy the summer weather.

Mayor Jim Kenney always participates in the annual event, and this year he ended the festivities with a cheesesteak at Max's Steaks on Germantown Avenue. 

Dillon - Philly Free StreetsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Mayor Jim Kenney begins the 4 mile walk up Broad Street to Erie Street during Philly Free Streets on Aug 11, 2018.


Dillon - Philly Free StreetsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

On North Broad Street a pop-up beach at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center provided hours of fun for everyone at the Philly Free Streets on Aug 11, 2018.


Dillon - Philly Free StreetsHUGHE DILLON/HUGHE

The members of Jazz Gems Dan McCain, John Polanco and Joshua Snitzer entertain the passing crowds in front of the Philadelphia School Board building at Philly Free Streets on Aug 11, 2018.


On nearly every cross street, activities were planned for community members to enjoy. 

Here's a full list of all the activities that popped up for the event — including a day-long jazz festival, a pop-up beach, activities with Mural Arts, and tours of historic landmarks like the Uptown Theater.

Dillon- Philly Free StreetsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Volunteer Juanda Myles gives directions to father and son Leo Mount Sr. and Jr. at Philly Free Streets on Aug 11, 2018.


