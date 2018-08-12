PHOTOS: Third annual Philly Free Streets

August 12, 2018
The third Philly Free Streets came and went this Saturday, and judging by social media reactions and some photos we received here at PhillyVoice, it was a success.
The car-free event was basically a party up and down North Broad Street. Participants got to ride their bikes, participate in community-facilitated activities, explore beautiful North Philly landmarks, or enjoy the summer weather.
Mayor Jim Kenney always participates in the annual event, and this year he ended the festivities with a cheesesteak at Max's Steaks on Germantown Avenue.
Perfect end to #PhillyFreeStreets: a visit to Max's for a cheesesteak! American wit – plus a little bit of hot sauce. So glad so many Philadelphians visitors are checking out all the businesses on North Broad and Germantown Avenue this year! pic.twitter.com/BoO12tELwL— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 11, 2018
On nearly every cross street, activities were planned for community members to enjoy.
Here's a full list of all the activities that popped up for the event — including a day-long jazz festival, a pop-up beach, activities with Mural Arts, and tours of historic landmarks like the Uptown Theater.
