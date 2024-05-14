Bryn Mawr will move commencement location amidst encampment protest

Bryn Mawr College will move its commencement location, as a pro-Palestine encampment continues to reside in its typical graduation spot.

Bryn Mawr typically holds its ceremony on Merion Green, but the university announced Monday that commencement would be held instead on Applebee Field on the west end of campus. The school didn't cite a specific reason, only saying that it was unable to host activities at Merion Green, where students have been camped for weeks in support of Palestine.

"Commencement is a time-honored tradition, allowing graduates and their loved ones the opportunity to celebrate the achievement of earning a Bryn Mawr College degree," President Kim Cassidy wrote in a letter to students and staff. "I believe that not observing these ceremonies would harm our campus community and the families and friends of graduates who are excitedly anticipating these events."

Bryn Mawr said the change applies to the senior awards ceremony on May 16 as well as the graduate and undergraduate student ceremonies on May 17 and 18.

Students have occupied Merion Green since late April, joining dozens of other encampments at college campuses across the country. Students have asked the administration to divest $5 million from Israeli tech companies and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In her letter, Cassidy said graduates would receive more details Tuesday about changes, including safety new safety protocols that will be put in place.

Students at other schools in the area created an encampment at the University of Pennsylvania a few weeks ago. However, police in riot gear arrived at the site on Friday to disband the encampment and arrest protestors. Penn's commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 20 at Franklin Field.

"We reject this attempt by university administration to foster division and push student frustration onto our cause," a post from encampment organizers says. "Students were able to freely access their buildings and participate in commencement events."