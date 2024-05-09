Penn announces new safety protocols for graduation as encampment expands

The University of Pennsylvania is taking extra security measures for its commencement ceremony as an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters on campus has expanded.

The commencement ceremony will be held Monday, May 20, at Franklin Field, and the school is implementing several new protocols. Due to added safety requirements, graduates and guests will have to go through "airport-style security" screenings, which the school admits will slow entry into the venue.

Other measures include prohibiting bags, artificial noisemakers, signs, posters, flags, folding chairs, outside food and drinks, and large umbrellas. Security officials will scan items such as large camera lenses, camera bags, diaper bags and strollers.

Penn's announcement of the protocols ends by acknowledging that security procedures "may change as conditions warrant."

For more than two weeks, student and faculty protesters have participated in an encampment in the university's College Green area.

"Penn continues to focus on the safety of our campus, including expanding security presence in response to the expansion of the encampment, despite our efforts to resolve this situation," according to a university statement.

On Wednesday evening, a large crowd gathered at College Green after a march that began at Clark Park. Organizers declared the encampment had expanded after what they called "bad faith negotiations" with Penn administrators earlier that afternoon.

The Daily Pennsylvanian reported that encampment members removed barriers and placed at least eight tents on the east side of College Green. The outlet also reported the university placed six students affiliated with the encampment on mandatory leaves of absence Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, Columbia University in New York City canceled its main commencement ceremony as the school's encampment situation escalated to protesters occupying an academic building and police making arrests. School-level ceremonies will still commence at the university.