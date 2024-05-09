More News:

May 09, 2024

Mother fatally hits her toddler with SUV while parking in North Philly, police say

The woman was unaware that her daughter had followed her out of their home as she went to move her double-parked vehicle, investigators say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Crescentville toddler death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 31-year-old mother accidentally struck and killed her 2-year-old daughter with her SUV while parking in Crescentville on Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

A 31-year-old mother accidentally struck and killed her 2-year-old daughter with her SUV while parking in Crescentville on Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Before the collision, the woman had double-parked her blue, Chevrolet Traverse outside her home on the 200 block of Comly Street to unload groceries at 5:37 p.m., police said. She took her daughter inside their home. 

The woman went back to move her SUV but was unaware that her daughter had followed her outside, investigators said. When she moved the SUV forward, she hit her daughter, police said. 

Medics responded and took the toddler to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m. 

Police described the crash as a "heartbreaking incident."

The names of the woman and her daughter have not been released. The incident remains under investigation. 

