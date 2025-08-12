More Culture:

August 12, 2025

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to throw pickle party for single-batch sour ale

The Croydon taproom will host a palooza Saturday with local brine masters and food trucks for new beer It's a Dillemma.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Pickle beer Provided image/Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will sell its new pickle sour ale at its taprooms in Croydon, Harleysville and Dublin and distributors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Great news for people who sneak slurps of pickle juice from the jar: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. is rolling out a new pickle sour ale packed with everything but the cucumber.

MORE: Taylor Swift announces new album in teaser for appearance on 'New Heights'

It's a Dillemma is a 5% ABV beer emulating the classic flavors of a dill spear. It's brewed with a salty gose base and black peppercorn, coriander seed, mustard seed, dillweed, whole allspice berries and bay leaf. It will debut at the brewery's taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and Harleysville this weekend before landing at select distributors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Don't expect it to stick around forever, though; It's a Dillemma is a single-batch brew.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing is throwing a themed party in celebration. The Croydon taproom will host a "pickle palooza" Saturday with local brine masters Fishtown Pickle Project, Giovanni’s Dillicious Pickles, Pickle Dude and Penny's Pickles. The food trucks King Gyro and Clean Plate Club will provide additional eats. Guests can also snag limited-edition shirts and pickle martinis before the free 6 p.m. screening of "An American Pickle," a Seth Rogen comedy about a Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of cucumbers and vinegar and wakes up 100 years later in modern-day New York.

The pickle party is open to all ages, and kicks off at noon.

"This is the first time we've done this event and this beer," Kyle Park, the brewery's CEO, said via email. "While we cherish the classics and old school kind of recipes, there's always room to experiment and have some fun."

Those who can't make the palooza can grab a draft or 12-ounce cans of It's a Dilemma at any of the brewery's locations starting Saturday. To find a distributor carrying the beer, use Neshaminy Creek Brewing's locator tool.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Bucks County Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Croydon Pickles

Videos

Featured

20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership
Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Wildwood home built with Shamrock bar's upper floors is for sale

Wildwood Shamrock Bar

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Adult Health

Are you really allergic to penicillin?

Penicillin Allergies

TV

New documentary details Longwood Gardens' massive renovation

Longwood gardens documentary

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house in SJ

Limited - BigBounceAmerica01.jpg

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved