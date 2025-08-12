Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to throw pickle party for single-batch sour ale

Great news for people who sneak slurps of pickle juice from the jar: Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. is rolling out a new pickle sour ale packed with everything but the cucumber.

It's a Dillemma is a 5% ABV beer emulating the classic flavors of a dill spear. It's brewed with a salty gose base and black peppercorn, coriander seed, mustard seed, dillweed, whole allspice berries and bay leaf. It will debut at the brewery's taprooms in Croydon, Dublin and Harleysville this weekend before landing at select distributors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Don't expect it to stick around forever, though; It's a Dillemma is a single-batch brew.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing is throwing a themed party in celebration. The Croydon taproom will host a "pickle palooza" Saturday with local brine masters Fishtown Pickle Project, Giovanni’s Dillicious Pickles, Pickle Dude and Penny's Pickles. The food trucks King Gyro and Clean Plate Club will provide additional eats. Guests can also snag limited-edition shirts and pickle martinis before the free 6 p.m. screening of "An American Pickle," a Seth Rogen comedy about a Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of cucumbers and vinegar and wakes up 100 years later in modern-day New York.

The pickle party is open to all ages, and kicks off at noon.

"This is the first time we've done this event and this beer," Kyle Park, the brewery's CEO, said via email. "While we cherish the classics and old school kind of recipes, there's always room to experiment and have some fun."

Those who can't make the palooza can grab a draft or 12-ounce cans of It's a Dilemma at any of the brewery's locations starting Saturday. To find a distributor carrying the beer, use Neshaminy Creek Brewing's locator tool.

