People can now get a cheesesteak from Pat's anywhere in the U.S.

August 14, 2018
Would-be tourists of Pat's King of Steaks no longer have to flock to Philly for a taste of the infamous food item – starting this week, Pat's now delivers nationwide.
In line with other mega-hyped cheesesteak shops in Philly, including Jim's and Tony Luke's, Pat's teamed up with food shipment company Goldbely to make its sandwich available outside of Philly.
The delivery comes with a price hike, however. A package of four cheesesteaks, the cheapest option, runs at $99. The package includes cheesesteaks running 9-10 inches long, and you can specify "Wit" and "Wit-Out" options at checkout.
You can also order eight cheesesteaks for $179 or 12 for $219. They arrive fully assembled and on ice. Be ready to eat them quickly.
Locals probably don't need to go through Goldbely if they want to order Pat's, however; the cheesesteak giant is also available on Uber Eats – and in person, of course, at its South Philadelphia stand.
It is something of a local legend/myth that it was Pat's where the Philly cheesesteak was first created, though its neighboring rival Geno's claims to have added cheese.
Regardless, Goldbely's Pennsylvania options make for a good care package for your favorite Philly expat – Tastykakes, John & Kira's, and other local specialties are also available on the site.
