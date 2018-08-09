More Culture:

August 09, 2018

Travel + Leisure names Philly best food city on East Coast

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Anyone knocking Philadelphia's dining scene has clearly just never been here.

But apparently some eaters with "Travel + Leisure" have. This week, the travel magazine named Philly the best food city on the East Coast, even ahead of New York City and Boston. 

The list cites our lower prices and entrepreneurial restaurants that come from our "underdog spirit" (even though the article doesn't really list many "underdog" venues or small names, per se, and goes for Steven Starr's legacy instead but it tips its hat to the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.)

So after that, I automatically approved of everything else said in this article.

But seriously, the article makes a couple of recommendations for an out-of-towner's trip to Philly for brunch, lunch, snacks and dinner.

It includes places like luncheonette Middle Child — created by the son of Cherry Hill Mayor Matthew Cahn, according to Craig LaBan.

It also names Fishtown's Lebanese-style market and restaurant SurayaThe Love, an Americana joint in Rittenhouse Square; ramen and dumplings at Cheu Fishtown; the Tiki bar at the Franklin Bar; and brunch at Walnut Street Cafe.

