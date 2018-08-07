Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?

Chadwick Boseman is coming to Philadelphia, and if you're lucky you might be able to walk around really close to him.

Heery-Loftus Casting, a Philadelphia-based casting agency, put a call out Tuesday morning in search of extras for Boseman’s upcoming feature film, “17 Bridges,” which begins filming in late September.

Here’s the full listing from Heery-Loftus’s Facebook page:

Two key pieces of information:

1. All the positions are paid. Being paid to hang out near Chadwick Boseman sounds pretty cool.

2. If you own a New York Police Department uniform (?) you should apparently let them know.

The rights to the movie were sold back in 2016.

Here’s the movie’s plot summary, from its very sparse IMDB page:

Follows a disgraced detective in the NYPD who is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him. During the manhunt, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history – no exit or entry to the island including all 17 bridges.

Of course, Boseman isn’t the only high-profile actor from "Black Panther" filming in Philadelphia in the past few months: Michael B. Jordan and the cast of “Creed II” shot for a couple of days in mid-May as they work on the Philly-centric follow up.

