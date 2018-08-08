More Culture:

August 08, 2018

Tamron Hall signs deal with Disney, ABC for daytime talk show

The development deal was released on Wednesday

Tamron Hall Anthony Behar/for PhillyVoice

TV personality Tamron Hall attends the eighth-annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Support of City Harvest in Liberty State Park, NJ, on May 30, 2015.

Tamron Hall signed a deal with Disney-ABC on Wednesday that will set her up with her own daytime talk show.

The Temple University alumnus is a former Today show co-host, anchor for MSNBC Live, and host of a crime show on Investigation Discovery. 

There aren't many more details on the nature of the show just yet, but William Burton, senior vice president of ABC Daytime, told HuffPost the show will showcase "her spirit, boundless enthusiasm and powerful ability to engage with viewers.”

Hall has had a talk show in the works for quite some time. 

Back in 2017, she reached a deal with Weinstein Television to develop a show she would host and executive produce, but it came into question when Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct went public.

“My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride,” Hall said in a statement. “I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”

Hall let a clue slip on Instagram on Tuesday that connects all the dots today.

We all have “one more round” in us...#signs #motivation

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tamron and look forward to bringing a fresh, new daytime talk show to stations across the country that will showcase her enormous talent and dynamic personality,” Disney executive Janice Marinelli said in a statement to HuffPost.

