More Culture:

September 07, 2018

Freeform expands Halloween lineup to 31 nights

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Halloween
Hocus Pocus "Hocus Pocus"/Walt Disney Studios

"Hocus Pocus" debuted in 1993 and has become a Halloween classic.

It may have been 95 degrees yesterday, but Halloween is right around the corner. Case in point: Freeform announced its official schedule for "31 Nights of Halloween." Grab that pumpkin spice latte, your finest scarf, and get ready for one of the best parts of Halloween. It's time to get basic, everyone!

via GIPHY

Freeform's 2018 lineup features films such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," "The Goonies," "The Haunted Mansion," "Warm Bodies," "Dark Shadows," "Hocus Pocus" "Clue," "ParaNorman," "The BoxTrolls," "The Final Girls"…oh, and "Hocus Pocus." 

RELATED READS: The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream | Fishtown's restaurant scene now includes Filipino and Japanese fare | Boyz II Men briefly shifts national anthem conversation with 'sexy' performance at Eagles home opener

Though the most notable premiere in the lineup is the Halloween classic, "The Witches of Eastwick," starring Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cher, and Jack Nicolson, the film will premiere on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. Also premiering this year is Disney favorite, "Hotel Transylvania," which will air Oct. 14 at 9 p.m.

But it can't please everyone. Freeform's announcement was met with some backlash as fans poured through in the comments section to discuss the movies they felt were missing. This included films, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Corpse Bride," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Practical Magic," among others. 

"Beetlejuice," "Casper," and "Sleepy Hollow," former staples of the previous lineups, were the most noticeably missing, according to fans. Freeform confirmed, however, that the network no longer owns the rights to those three films. Also missing from the list? "Harry Potter." In a deal that cost NBCUniversal more than $200 million for exclusive TV rights, Freeform no longer has the rights to those films either. 

Despite this, the network has managed to pick out a well-rounded schedule. It may be missing a few classics, but "The Witches of Eastwick" is a nice addition to this year's lineup. Also, 31 action-packed nights of Halloween movies? For Halloween movie lovers, that's definitely better than the original 13 nights.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Halloween Philadelpha Cinema Film Movies Freeform

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Tom Brady gives fantasy pivot to question about Eagles' 'Philly Philly' play
090618_Foles-Catch_usat

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Music

Rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native, dead at 26
Mac Miller

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.