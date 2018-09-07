More News:

September 07, 2018

Boyz II Men briefly shifts national anthem conversation with 'sexy' performance at Eagles home opener

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
National Anthem Twitter
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field Panoramic Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A photo panoramic of Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles public practice on August 11, 2018.

The hype surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles home opener got an extra boost Thursday night thanks to a special rendition of the National Anthem from none other than Philly's own Boyz II Men.

RELATED: Malcolm Jenkins: 'Kaepernick will be looked at as somebody who not only changed the direction this sport but the dynamic of athletes in general'

Though debate surrounding NFL players' taking a knee during the anthem to civilly protest police brutality is as potent as ever, Twitter was hushed, however briefly, as the music group pulled off a feat that Fergie never could: make "The Star-Spangled Banner" into a killer slow jam.

Here's rendition if you missed it:

The song had many on the Internet feeling some kind of way. 

Some commended the group for a beautiful (and sexy) cover of the song, while others pondered the significance of having Boyz II Men perform it.












Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more National Anthem Twitter Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles NFL Eagles Boys II Men Football Social Media

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.