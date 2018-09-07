Boyz II Men briefly shifts national anthem conversation with 'sexy' performance at Eagles home opener

September 07, 2018
The hype surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles home opener got an extra boost Thursday night thanks to a special rendition of the National Anthem from none other than Philly's own Boyz II Men.
Though debate surrounding NFL players' taking a knee during the anthem to civilly protest police brutality is as potent as ever, Twitter was hushed, however briefly, as the music group pulled off a feat that Fergie never could: make "The Star-Spangled Banner" into a killer slow jam.
Here's rendition if you missed it:
Philly's own @BoyzIIMen performed tonight's National Anthem prior to kickoff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jW2M5m0ZqH— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2018
The song had many on the Internet feeling some kind of way.
Some commended the group for a beautiful (and sexy) cover of the song, while others pondered the significance of having Boyz II Men perform it.
Boys II Men?!?! Yaaasssss harmonize me with that patriotism pic.twitter.com/J0PIOaZgtR— JES (@_gorjes) September 7, 2018
how did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy?— Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) September 7, 2018
Boyz II Men is the ONLY group of singers I know that turned the national anthem into a slow jam— Elijah (@elijahbihh) September 7, 2018
Boyz II Men > everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem. 🔥— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 7, 2018
Boyz II Men singing this makes the anthem sound like a Christmas carol— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 7, 2018
How am I supposed to hate the Eagles when (A) they don't have a racist mascot, (B) their players increasingly to be decent people and (C) they bring out Boys II Men to teach everyone how to sing the anthem?— Beau Dure 🗯️⚽👨👦 (@duresport) September 7, 2018
Hey @BoyzIIMen, an entire nation is applauding you right now. Beautiful rendition of the anthem of our nation. One of the most glorious presentations of it I've ever heard, gentlemen.— Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) September 7, 2018
Boyz II Men should sing every anthem, holy shit they still bring it— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 7, 2018
An NFL national anthem comment we should all be able to agree on: Boys II Men should always sing the anthem everywhere forever.— Tim Johnson (@timkjohnson) September 7, 2018
Normally, I say don't mess with the notes in the National Anthem.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 7, 2018
I'll let Boyz II Men do whatever they want!
Damn.
You know how someone at the NFL chose Boys II Men to sing the national anthem at the #Eagles vs #Falcons game on #NFLKickoff?— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) September 7, 2018
One of the songs that made them famous is called "On Bended Knee."
Think about that. pic.twitter.com/geOAqqRhbf
