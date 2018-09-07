Boyz II Men briefly shifts national anthem conversation with 'sexy' performance at Eagles home opener

The hype surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles home opener got an extra boost Thursday night thanks to a special rendition of the National Anthem from none other than Philly's own Boyz II Men.



Though debate surrounding NFL players' taking a knee during the anthem to civilly protest police brutality is as potent as ever, Twitter was hushed, however briefly, as the music group pulled off a feat that Fergie never could: make "The Star-Spangled Banner" into a killer slow jam. Here's rendition if you missed it:

The song had many on the Internet feeling some kind of way.

Some commended the group for a beautiful (and sexy) cover of the song, while others pondered the significance of having Boyz II Men perform it.













































