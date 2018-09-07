More Culture:

September 07, 2018

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Little Baby's Ice Cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream Doug Garth Williams/YouTube channel LittleBabysIceCream

A box of ice cream from Little Baby's Ice Cream, located at 2311 Frankford Ave.

Little Baby's Ice Cream opens the doors to its third Philly storefront tonight, adding to its Kensington and Cedar Park stores with its first Center City shop at 12th and Ludlow streets.

The store, which opens officially at 5 p.m., will have some unique flavors on par with Little Baby's typically unusual flavor selections. One flavor that could be extra chill: the all-new vegan CBD chocolate ice cream, made with 100mg of cannabidiol per pint.

The pint will set you back $20, a bit more pricey than other Little Baby's pints that range from $8 to $10.

Right now, the FDA has only approved one type of purified CBD oil for two types of epilepsy, but the oil is available in various super markets and spas. At this point, there is no recommended dosage of CBD.

Other flavors at the new shop include buttered popcorn, birch beer vanilla, and various soft-serve options.

To commemorate the new store, Little Baby's is throwing a grand opening block party, welcoming other vendors including Federal Donuts and Iron Hill to celebrate.

Philly band Reverse Birds is also playing. Check out the full event details here.

In addition to its three Philly shops, Little Baby's also has a spot at Franklin's Table at the University of Pennsylvania.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Little Baby's Ice Cream Philadelphia Center City Openings Vegan Marijuana Cannabis Desserts Market East Weed Ice Cream

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.