The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream

Little Baby's Ice Cream opens the doors to its third Philly storefront tonight, adding to its Kensington and Cedar Park stores with its first Center City shop at 12th and Ludlow streets.



The store, which opens officially at 5 p.m., will have some unique flavors on par with Little Baby's typically unusual flavor selections. One flavor that could be extra chill: the all-new vegan CBD chocolate ice cream, made with 100mg of cannabidiol per pint.

The pint will set you back $20, a bit more pricey than other Little Baby's pints that range from $8 to $10.

Right now, the FDA has only approved one type of purified CBD oil for two types of epilepsy, but the oil is available in various super markets and spas. At this point, there is no recommended dosage of CBD.

Other flavors at the new shop include buttered popcorn, birch beer vanilla, and various soft-serve options.

To commemorate the new store, Little Baby's is throwing a grand opening block party, welcoming other vendors including Federal Donuts and Iron Hill to celebrate.

Philly band Reverse Birds is also playing. Check out the full event details here.



In addition to its three Philly shops, Little Baby's also has a spot at Franklin's Table at the University of Pennsylvania.

