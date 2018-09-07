New underground cocktail bar opens this weekend as second part of 'U-Bahn trilogy'

The Philadelphia pseudo-speakeasy scene will get another addition this weekend with Kontrol, a "secret passage" bar connected to U-Bahn at 1320 Chestnut St.



The bar will serve as an underground connection between U-Bahn and a yet-to-open third bar called Verdickt, together making up what owner Teddy Sourias envisions as the "U-Bahn trilogy." The third bar will also have a separate Juniper Street entrance.