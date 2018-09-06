With the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the 2018-2019 NFL Season as Super Bowl champs, festive cocktails to honor the occasion are a must. Fans can feel the excitement all over the city for the big opening game against the Atlanta Falcons, and now, thanks to a few local establishments, the football fervor can find its way to your glass all season long. Here are Philadelphia Eagles-themed cocktails you’ve got to try.

The Green Machine

Bluebird Distilling (100 Bridge St., Phoenixville) anticipated summer weather extending into September with their refreshingly delicious cocktail, The Green Machine. Featuring Bluebird Juniperus Gin, English Cucumber juice, simple syrup and lime, this drink definitely bleeds green. You can try it at their Phoenixville distillery for $11, or can whip up a few at home with the recipe below.

1.5 oz. Bluebird Juniperus Gin

2 oz. English Cucumber juice

.75 oz. simple syrup

.25 oz. lime juice

Method: shaken, single strained

Glassware: Collins

Garnish: cucumber slice









The Wentz-A-Rita

Another cool cocktail favorite for a summery start to football season is The Wentz-A-Rita. Bud Hammann, bartender at the Art Bar at the Sonesta (16 S. 18th St.) in downtown Philadelphia, has been busy whipping up Eagles-themed cocktails to celebrate today's big game.

“The Wentz-A-Rita is in honor of Philadelphia sweetheart and NFL superstar, Carson Wentz. We’ll be sipping him back to health for this season," said Hammann.

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Sauza tequila

.5 oz. triple sec

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

splash of pineapple juice

Courtesy of ArtBar /for PhillyVoice Courtesy of ArtBar /for PhillyVoice The Wentz-A-Rita and Fly, Eagles Fly



Fly, Eagles Fly

If you’re an Eagles fan who’s not a big tequila fan, Hammann also shared his recipe for a vodka-forward drink: Fly, Eagles Fly. Victory never tasted so sweet with this mix of raspberry vodka, blue curacao, orange juice, pineapple and lemon. And yes, it comes out a gorgeous shade of green!

1.5 oz. raspberry vodka

.5 oz. Blue Curacao

splash of orange juice

splash of pineapple juice

splash of lemon juice

Courtesy of Garage Fishtown /for PhillyVoice Courtesy of Garage Fishtown /for PhillyVoice Funbags at Garage Fishtown



Tom Brady’s Tears

If you’re an Eagles fan who is still reveling in Tom Brady’s defeat, you may want to kick off the new football season by sipping on Tom Brady’s Tears at Garage Fishtown (100 E. Girard Ave.).

This simple concoction of blue raspberry Kool-Aid and vodka is served in “fun bags,” which are similar to Capri Suns, but way more fun because, well, alcohol.

“Everyone loves to revel in defeating the cheater nation that is Patriots football — especially on the world’s biggest stage,” says general manager Katie Henry.

“The drink was created right after the last Super Bowl and has been one of our most popular, even during the off season. I wonder who's gonna cry this time?”

We omitted the recipe for this one because it’s pretty straightforward, although, by the time you figure out where to buy fun bags of your own, you could have just moseyed up to the bar and let a pro handle it.



The Philadelphia Eagles play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m. for the NFL season opener.