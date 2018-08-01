More Events:

August 01, 2018

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home

Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Watermelon cocktail Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

This simple watermelon cocktail only requires four ingredients.

This Friday is National Watermelon Day. 

You can celebrate the summer fruit, and the start of the weekend, by mixing watermelon with alcohol to create refreshing, pink cocktails.

Below are three easy-to-follow recipes. One only requires four ingredients!

RELATED: Enjoy hot dogs and beer on Royal Boucherie's upstairs deck | NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week | Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies this weekend

Recipe for Watermelon Cucumber Cooler:

1½ oz. vodka
1 oz. lime juice
2-3 slices of cucumber
4 oz. watermelon juice

Muddle the slices of cucumber in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Add vodka, watermelon juice and lime juice. Shake and strain into glass. To finish, garnish with cucumber and watermelon slices.

Want someone else to do all the work? The Art in the Age tasting room in Old City will serve the cocktail for $8 on Friday. The bar will use New Liberty Distillery’s Powerhorn Vodka for the summery drink.

Recipe for Fresh Watermelon Martini:

1.5 oz. vodka
2 slices of cucumber
2 fresh watermelon cubes
.25 oz. simple syrup
.50 oz. fresh sour mix

Combine the watermelon cubes, cucumber slices and simple syrup in a glass and muddle well. Add vodka and fresh sour mix. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. To finish, garnish with frozen watermelon cubes or a fresh cucumber slice.

The recipe is courtesy of Bonefish Grill, which currently serves the summertime martini at its restaurants.

To make the drink extra special, the chain suggests making your own cucumber vodka by slicing a cucumber, placing it in your favorite plain vodka and letting it infuse for 24 to 48 hours.

You can also turn this drink into a margarita by substituting tequila for vodka and increasing the sour mix to 1.5 ounces. To serve, shake and strain over ice into a glass with a salt rim.

Recipe for Rosy-Faced Lovebird:

Courtesy of/Bluebird Distilling/PUNCH Media

A refreshing watermelon cocktail crafted by Bluebird Distilling.

1.5 oz. dark rum
.75 oz. Campari
1 oz. fresh pineapple juice
.5 oz. fresh lime juice
.5 oz. demerara syrup (similar to simple syrup)
2 tbsp. of cut up watermelon
3 slices of fresh jalapeño

Muddle the juices, syrup, watermelon and jalapeños thoroughly. Then, add the rum, Campari and ice. Shake and double strain into a beer glass. Add fresh ice and serve.

This thirst-quencher was created by Bluebird Distilling’s beverage director and bar manager Matthew Giarratano. It will be available Friday only at the distillery in Phoenixville, Pa. The price will be $12.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Recipes Bars Summer Watermelon How-To

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Brian Dawkins battles depression just like you do
052218_Dawkins_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Opinion

Al Morganti: The Phillies can't gloss over mistakes if they hope to contend
0731_Odubel_Herrera_USAT

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.