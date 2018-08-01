Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies this weekend

August 01, 2018
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday, Aug. 4.
All day, the cookie vendor in Reading Terminal Market will be offering one free chocolate chip cookie per customer in celebration.
Additionally, chocolate chip cookies will be discounted to $1 throughout the day with 100-percent of proceeds donated to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.
The nonprofit organization supports families of seriously ill children.
Saturday, Aug. 4
One free cookie per customer; $1 cookies all day
located inside Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
