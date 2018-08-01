More Events:

August 01, 2018

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies this weekend

Get a sweet treat on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. Courtesy of Famous 4th Street Cookie Co./Facebook

Who else loves to dunk their chocolate chip cookie in a glass of cold milk?

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday, Aug. 4.

All day, the cookie vendor in Reading Terminal Market will be offering one free chocolate chip cookie per customer in celebration.

RELATED: Find Caviar secret menu items at Night Market | NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week | Shop, cook and dine with a Top Chef at Reading Terminal Market

Additionally, chocolate chip cookies will be discounted to $1 throughout the day with 100-percent of proceeds donated to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

The nonprofit organization supports families of seriously ill children.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. Celebrates National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Saturday, Aug. 4
One free cookie per customer; $1 cookies all day
located inside Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cookies Philadelphia Bakeries

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Brian Dawkins battles depression just like you do
052218_Dawkins_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Opinion

Al Morganti: The Phillies can't gloss over mistakes if they hope to contend
0731_Odubel_Herrera_USAT

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.