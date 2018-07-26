Find Caviar secret menu items at the next Night Market

The date of the next Night Market is quickly approaching.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, food trucks and mobile vendors will take over Frankford Avenue and York Street in East Kensington.

Among the many participants, attendees should look out for bright orange Caviar signs.

Caviar, which offers food delivery from local restaurants, partnered with Night Market to bring secret menu items to the upcoming food fest.

Night Market Kensington attendees will be the first to try the one-of-a-kind dishes from places like Federal Donuts and Weckerly's Ice Cream.

Once the event ends, the secret menu items will be available exclusively on Caviar for a limited time.

Kensington will be the last stop for the traveling food truck festival this summer. Find out which neighborhood Night Market will visit in October here.

Thursday, Aug. 9

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Frankford Avenue and York Street



