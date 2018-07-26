More Events:

July 26, 2018

Find Caviar secret menu items at the next Night Market

Be the first to try these one-of-a-kind dishes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Night Market
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Do you have a favorite food truck?

The date of the next Night Market is quickly approaching. 

On Thursday, Aug. 9, food trucks and mobile vendors will take over Frankford Avenue and York Street in East Kensington.

RELATED: McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe | Shop, cook and dine with a Top Chef at Reading Terminal Market | Rock bottom: Mayonnaise ice cream is a thing that now exists

Among the many participants, attendees should look out for bright orange Caviar signs.

Caviar, which offers food delivery from local restaurants, partnered with Night Market to bring secret menu items to the upcoming food fest.

Night Market Kensington attendees will be the first to try the one-of-a-kind dishes from places like Federal Donuts and Weckerly's Ice Cream.

Once the event ends, the secret menu items will be available exclusively on Caviar for a limited time.

Kensington will be the last stop for the traveling food truck festival this summer. Find out which neighborhood Night Market will visit in October here.

Night Market Kensington

Thursday, Aug. 9
6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Frankford Avenue and York Street

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

