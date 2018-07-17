More Events:

July 17, 2018

McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe

Here's how to get the brew for $3.50

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
1860 IPA at McGillin's Courtesy of/McGillin's Olde Ale House

The 1860 IPA will be re-released at McGillin's Olde Ale House.

McGillin's Olde Ale House, which opened in 1860, is celebrating the 25th year of ownership by Mary Ellen and Chris Mullins, Sr. with a beer release party on Thursday, Aug. 9.

McGillin's 1860 IPA, which was created for the historic tavern's 150th anniversary in 2010, will be re-released.

RELATED: Tired Hands Brewing hopes to bring beer garden to Frankford Avenue | Party like it's the Roaring Twenties at a mansion on the river

The IPA is "unfiltered, as it would have been in the 1800s, and is made from a secret recipe," according to the bar.

Expect a crisp, hop flavor and aroma, with a slight maltiness and medium body.

Those who stop by McGillin's between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 can enjoy the beer for the reduced price of $3.50 per bottle.

After the party, beer drinkers can still get their 1860 IPA fix. It will be available in the bar, in bottle and on tap, and will be available for take-out.

Bottles also will be available at other restaurants and bars around Philadelphia. As other establishments begin carrying the brew, it will be announced on the tavern's social media.

McGillin's Olde Ale House 1860 IPA Re-Release Party

Thursday, Aug. 9
6-8 p.m. | $3.50 per 1860 IPA
McGillin's Olde Ale House
1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beers Philadelphia Bars

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Sixers

The Sixers response to Nemanja Bjelica fallout should be to sign nobody
070518-NemanjaBjelica-USAToday

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.