McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe

McGillin's Olde Ale House, which opened in 1860, is celebrating the 25th year of ownership by Mary Ellen and Chris Mullins, Sr. with a beer release party on Thursday, Aug. 9.

McGillin's 1860 IPA, which was created for the historic tavern's 150th anniversary in 2010, will be re-released.

The IPA is "unfiltered, as it would have been in the 1800s, and is made from a secret recipe," according to the bar.

Expect a crisp, hop flavor and aroma, with a slight maltiness and medium body.



Those who stop by McGillin's between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 can enjoy the beer for the reduced price of $3.50 per bottle.

After the party, beer drinkers can still get their 1860 IPA fix. It will be available in the bar, in bottle and on tap, and will be available for take-out.

Bottles also will be available at other restaurants and bars around Philadelphia. As other establishments begin carrying the brew, it will be announced on the tavern's social media.



McGillin's Olde Ale House 1860 IPA Re-Release Party

Thursday, Aug. 9

6-8 p.m. | $3.50 per 1860 IPA

McGillin's Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

