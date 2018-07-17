More News:

July 17, 2018

Tired Hands Brewing hopes to bring beer garden to Frankford Avenue

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tired Hands Brewing Company in Ardmore.

Tired Hands Brewing, of cult-like obsession among beer enthusiasts, hopes to make its way into Philadelphia from the suburbs.

The New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) confirmed to PhillyVoice that the Ardmore-based brewery plans on opening a beer garden along Frankford Avenue later this summer.

The news was announced at an East Kensington Neighbors Association meeting Monday night. Zoning and permit issues still need to be worked out, so the news isn't official. 

But the NKDC is "announcing it at community meetings to do engagement and clear any issues going into it," according to the non-profit's spokesperson, Shawn Sheu. He said Tired Hands goal would be to open some time in August.

The location of the potential beer garden is a lot owned by NKCDC at 2217 Frankford Ave., which sits near a number of popular businesses including Pizza Brain, Soup Kitchen Cafe and Philadelphia Brewing Company.

A representative for Tired Hands didn't immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday morning.

Founded in 2011, Tired Hands' main location is its fermentaria and restaurant in Ardmore. The brewery also has a cafe and general store in the suburban town.

Tired Hands beer is distributed across Greater Philadelphia and has won numerous awards. Fans are known to line up around the fermentaria when a new or exclusive brew is made available.

