South Philly brewery vandalized: 'Yuppies go away'

A local neighbors association is seeking info on the culprit responsible for vandalizing a South Philly brewery with a not-so-welcome message.

The owners of Brewery ARS, located at 1927-29 W. Passyunk Ave., shared what happened to their business on social media Monday.

Written on the garage door: "Yuppies go away. Stop ruining life."

"Though we appreciate all kinds of art this type of art is kind of a bummer. Hope you're all having a better Monday than us. Is it too early for a beer?" the business wrote on social media.

In response to the vandalism, the West Passyunk Neighbors Association said in a Facebook post it encourages residents with information on who committed the vandalism to contact the authorities.

"The brewery is a family owned and operated business that gives back to its community. It is a bright spot on West Passyunk Ave and in our hearts," the post said.

The neighbors association said anyone with information should contact 1st District Police.