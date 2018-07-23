More Events:

July 23, 2018

Shop, cook and dine with a Top Chef at Reading Terminal Market

New, after-hours dinner series highlights cooking with Market ingredients

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Beiler's Bakery Reading Terminal Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Beilers Bakery at Reading Terminal Market.

Reading Terminal Market's new, after-hours dinner series, Market to Table, will begin on Friday, Aug. 10.

Each month, there will be an opportunity to shop, cook and dine with a different chef.

The evening will begin with a private market tour, where the chef will show dinner guests where to shop and how to choose the best ingredients.

Then, the chef will provide a step-by-step demonstration on how to make one of the courses on the evening's menu using the ingredients purchased from Reading Terminal Market. After, dinner will be served.

At the first Market to Table event, "Top Chef" winner Kevin Sbraga will be cooking. Tickets are currently available.

The next event in the series will be on Thursday, Sept. 13, with "Chopped" champion Clara Park.

Market to Table with Kevin Sbraga

Friday, Aug. 10
5-8 p.m. | $100 per person
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

