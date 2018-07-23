Shop, cook and dine with a Top Chef at Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market's new, after-hours dinner series, Market to Table, will begin on Friday, Aug. 10.

Each month, there will be an opportunity to shop, cook and dine with a different chef.

The evening will begin with a private market tour, where the chef will show dinner guests where to shop and how to choose the best ingredients.

Then, the chef will provide a step-by-step demonstration on how to make one of the courses on the evening's menu using the ingredients purchased from Reading Terminal Market. After, dinner will be served.

At the first Market to Table event, "Top Chef" winner Kevin Sbraga will be cooking. Tickets are currently available.



The next event in the series will be on Thursday, Sept. 13, with "Chopped" champion Clara Park.

Friday, Aug. 10

5-8 p.m. | $100 per person

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



