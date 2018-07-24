More Events:

July 24, 2018

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors

You're invited to sample bites from the 60 competitors

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Made in America
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg Erika Reinsel/for PhillyVoice

Crowd at the Made in America Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

Made in America, the Jay-Z curated two-day music festival and staple of Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, is hosting a culinary competition at The Fillmore on Sunday, July 29.

Over 60 candidates will compete to win a coveted spot as a food vendor at this year's festival.

RELATED: Made in America festival to stay on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Some of the food vendors competing include The Cow and The Curd, Mama's Meatballs, Oink and Moo BBQ, Humpty's Dumplings and Kono Pizza.

A panel of guest judges will vote on execution, creativity, appearance and taste to choose the winners in categories like finger foods, Italian, Latin/Mexican, sandwiches, vegan and dessert.

The public is invited to sample all the food options, too. While all of the free general admission tickets have already been snapped up, there are still $25 all-access tickets available.

Included is early access to sample the 60 vendors (one tasting ticket per vendor). All-access ticket holders can enter The Fillmore at 10 a.m.

Made in America will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The 2018 headliners are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill.

Culinary Competition for Made in America

Sunday, July 29
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $25 all-access tickets
The Fillmore Philadelphia
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Made in America Philadelphia Festivals Competitions Food Trucks

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.