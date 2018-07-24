Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors

Made in America, the Jay-Z curated two-day music festival and staple of Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, is hosting a culinary competition at The Fillmore on Sunday, July 29.

Over 60 candidates will compete to win a coveted spot as a food vendor at this year's festival.



Some of the food vendors competing include The Cow and The Curd, Mama's Meatballs, Oink and Moo BBQ, Humpty's Dumplings and Kono Pizza.

A panel of guest judges will vote on execution, creativity, appearance and taste to choose the winners in categories like finger foods, Italian, Latin/Mexican, sandwiches, vegan and dessert.

The public is invited to sample all the food options, too. While all of the free general admission tickets have already been snapped up, there are still $25 all-access tickets available.

Included is early access to sample the 60 vendors (one tasting ticket per vendor). All-access ticket holders can enter The Fillmore at 10 a.m.

Made in America will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The 2018 headliners are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill.



Sunday, July 29

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $25 all-access tickets

The Fillmore Philadelphia

29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

