'Task,' Brad Ingelsby's follow-up to 'Mare of Easttown,' gets official trailer and Sept. 7 premiere date

HBO's "Task," the much-anticipated limited series written by "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby, now has a Sept. 7 premiere date and an official trailer.

The seven-episode series stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent returning to the field after a family tragedy to investigate a series of drug house robberies in the Philadelphia region. During the past two years, the series was filmed at multiple locations in the city and in the suburbs in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Ruffalo's Tom Brandis reluctantly joining a task force to track down the group behind the home invasions, which are being led by an unsuspecting family man played by Tom Pelphrey. The cast also features Emilia Jones ("CODA"), Jamie McShane (Netflix's "Wednesday"), Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

The FBI's investigation aims to head off a turf war over drugs in the city. Pelphrey's Robbie – operating under the radar – justifies the robberies as a means of supporting his family and appears to carry them out in a skeleton mask.

"I'm gonna take their money so we can have a better life," Robbie says in the trailer.

Other scenes include an apparent chase and showdown in the woods of Wissahickon Valley Park, where "Task" had film crews on location last summer.

For Ingelseby, who grew up in Berwyn and attended Villanova University, "Task" will be his first TV series for HBO since earning critical acclaim with "Mare of Easttown" in 2021. Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning performance in the drama cast the region in a gritty light and showcased Delco's distinctive accent on a national stage.

"Task" was directed by South Philly native Jeremiah Zagar, the son of mosaic artist and Magic Gardens creator Isaiah Zagar. The director also worked with Adam Sandler on his 2022 Netflix movie "Hustle," which was filmed in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

For "Task," known filming locations in Philly include the Italian Market and nearby Ralph's Italian Restaurant. In Delaware County, crews were on site in Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, Chadds Ford, Marcus Hook, and a court building in Media. The series also shot scenes in parts of Montgomery, Chester and Northampton counties.

"Task" premieres Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. and HBO will debut episodes weekly at the same time.