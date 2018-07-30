NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week

The fifth annual Night Out Restaurant Week in Northern Liberties and Fishtown will take place from Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 19.

Nearly 20 popular spots – like Cheu, Urban Village, Jerry's Bar, Moshulu, Morgan's Pier and El Camino Real – will offer three-course lunch and dinner for a discounted price.

The prix-fixe menus range from $15 to $35 per person, depending on the restaurant.

After enjoying your meal, bring your receipt to SugarHouse Casino on Delaware Avenue and receive $10 free play.

Friday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 19

$15-$35 per person

Restaurants in Northern Liberties and Fishtown

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.