More Events:

July 30, 2018

NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week

Nearly 20 popular spots are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People walk on Second Street in Northern Liberties.

The fifth annual Night Out Restaurant Week in Northern Liberties and Fishtown will take place from Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 19.

Nearly 20 popular spots – like Cheu, Urban Village, Jerry's Bar, Moshulu, Morgan's Pier and El Camino Real – will offer three-course lunch and dinner for a discounted price.

RELATED: Find Caviar secret menu items at the next Night Market | Dine out in Chestnut Hill during Restaurant Week | 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties is turning 10

The prix-fixe menus range from $15 to $35 per person, depending on the restaurant.

After enjoying your meal, bring your receipt to SugarHouse Casino on Delaware Avenue and receive $10 free play.

Fifth Annual Night Out Restaurant Week

Friday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 19
$15-$35 per person
Restaurants in Northern Liberties and Fishtown

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Northern Liberties Philadelphia Fishtown

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz looks great — and should have even more weapons at his disposal this season
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Odd News

Coyote spotted trotting about Chestnut Hill College's campus
Coyote sighting!

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

NFL analyst says Howie Roseman will be 'working the phones' to make trades
031018HowieRosemanDougPederson

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.