NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week

July 30, 2018
The fifth annual Night Out Restaurant Week in Northern Liberties and Fishtown will take place from Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 19.
Nearly 20 popular spots – like Cheu, Urban Village, Jerry's Bar, Moshulu, Morgan's Pier and El Camino Real – will offer three-course lunch and dinner for a discounted price.
The prix-fixe menus range from $15 to $35 per person, depending on the restaurant.
After enjoying your meal, bring your receipt to SugarHouse Casino on Delaware Avenue and receive $10 free play.
Friday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 19
$15-$35 per person
Restaurants in Northern Liberties and Fishtown
