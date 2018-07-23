More Events:

July 23, 2018

Dine out in Chestnut Hill during Restaurant Week

Located in the northwest section of Philadelphia, the neighborhood has tons of charm

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Chestnut Hill J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Take a walk in Chestnut Hill, where there are tons of boutiques and cozy restaurants.

Make plans to dine out in Chestnut Hill this August.

The picturesque neighborhood, which has cobblestone streets and historic charm, will host its own Restaurant Week from Sunday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 17.

Restaurants will offer multicourse meals for $35 per person.

Diners looking for international cuisine can check out places like Paris Bistro, El Poquito, Cin Cin, Thai Kuu, Banjara and Osaka. 

For comfort food, head to Tavern on the Hill, McNally’s, Campbell’s Place, Iron Hill Brewery or Chestnut Grill. 

If you're looking for a BYOB, Mica and Tradewinds are good options.

Menus will be announced here as it gets closer to Restaurant Week. Parking is free after 6 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.

Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week

Sunday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 17
$35 per person

