Dine out in Chestnut Hill during Restaurant Week

Make plans to dine out in Chestnut Hill this August.

The picturesque neighborhood, which has cobblestone streets and historic charm, will host its own Restaurant Week from Sunday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 17.

Restaurants will offer multicourse meals for $35 per person.

Diners looking for international cuisine can check out places like Paris Bistro, El Poquito, Cin Cin, Thai Kuu, Banjara and Osaka.

For comfort food, head to Tavern on the Hill, McNally’s, Campbell’s Place, Iron Hill Brewery or Chestnut Grill.

If you're looking for a BYOB, Mica and Tradewinds are good options.

Menus will be announced here as it gets closer to Restaurant Week. Parking is free after 6 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.

Sunday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 17

$35 per person

