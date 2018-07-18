More Events:

July 18, 2018

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall

New outlet store will offer big savings on trendy merchandise

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Macy's
Macy's Backstage Courtesy of Zaid Hamid/Macy's

Macy’s Backstage is opening within Macy’s in the King of Prussia Mall this August. It's like a store-within-a-store.

This August, Macy's Backstage will open inside the Macy's at King of Prussia Mall. The outlet store will offer deals on trendy apparel, jewelry, home goods, beauty supplies, designer handbags and more. 

There will be a constantly changing assortment of merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices, according to Macy's.

RELATED: King of Prussia Mall won't be biggest in country (eventually) | A new fine dining restaurant is opening in the Philadelphia Museum of Art | Report: 2019 Made in America festival will not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway

Each Macy's Backstage location is "specially curated to deliver the perfect style for each community it serves." 

Shoppers will also find brands not currently available at full-line Macy’s.

The King of Prussia Macy's Backstage will open on Saturday, Aug. 18, ahead of back-to-school shopping. On opening day, there will be giveaways for the first 200 customers – so get there early.

Find the 13,200 sq. ft. retail space on the first level of Macy's. 

Shoppers will be able to use their Macy’s credit card to earn and redeem Star Rewards at Macy's Backstage.

Macy's Backstage in the King of Prussia Mall

Opening Saturday, Aug. 18
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Macy's King of Prussia Mall Fashion Department Stores Deals Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

The battle between a Northeast Philly bar and neighbors heats up with zoning decision
Carroll - Maggie's Waterfront Cafe

Sixers

What are the ramifications of the Kawhi Leonard trade for the Sixers?
071818_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Careers

Jobs expert at Wharton offers tips for changing careers
career woman

Mental Health

Frequent digital media usage may be linked to ADHD symptoms in adolescents
Phone user

Phillies

First-place Phillies need trade help, well, everywhere
071818_Phillies_usat

Food & Drink

McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe
1860 IPA at McGillin's

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.