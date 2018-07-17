More Culture:

July 17, 2018

Report: 2019 Made in America festival will not be on the Ben Franklin Parkway

The annual summer shindig is looking for a new locale, according to a Billy Penn report

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Festival Ben Franklin Parkway
Made in AMerica Nate Cohen/for PhillyVoice

For the first time in festival history, the 2019 Made in America music festival will not take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway, according to a report.

For the first time in festival history, the 2019 Made in America music festival will not take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway, according to a report from Billy Penn’s Danya Henninger.

The web site reports that a rep for Roc Nation asserted the festival will return to Philadelphia in 2019, where it’s been held each summer since festival founder Jay-Z began the tradition in September 2012. But the location will change.

This year’s festival, set for Sept. 1 and 2 on the Parkway, is headlined by Philadelphia’s Meek Mill, as well as Nicki Minaj and Post Malone. A list of acts can be found here

Henninger also confirmed that this year’s festival will be the first without sponsorship from Budweiser. In its first six iterations, Made in America featured Budweiser’s name prominently in advertising and promotional materials. 

In an article for Ad Age last month, E.J. Schultz said Budweiser VP Ricardo Marques explained the decision to walk away from Made in America included “investing more in country music” because fans at country music events spend more on beer.

The Ben Franklin Parkway has long been a go-to destination for the city’s marquee outdoor events, including the annual Welcome America Festival, held around Independence Day, and more recently the successful 2017 NFL Draft and the recent Eagles Super Bowl celebration. It also serves as the beginning and ending of the annual Philadelphia Marathon, among plenty of other events.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Festival Ben Franklin Parkway Philadelphia 2019 Jay-Z Made in America

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Sixers

The Sixers response to Nemanja Bjelica fallout should be to sign nobody
070518-NemanjaBjelica-USAToday

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.