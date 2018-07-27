Enjoy hot dogs and beer on Royal Boucherie's upstairs deck

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, chef Nick Elmi is inviting top charcuterie experts to his restaurant, Royal Boucherie, to serve their take on the all-American hot dog.

For $35, you can sample the dogs and vote on your favorite. Also included in the price is four 12-ounce pours of Allagash Brewing Co. beers.

Royal Boucherie doesn't have a backyard for grilling, but it does have an upstairs, outdoor deck. Attendees will be seated in the space, which has twinkling lights and potted plants for the event.

The experts participating are Steve Forte (Royal Boucherie), Nick Macri (La Divisa Meats), Damon Menapace (Le Virtu) and Ari Miller (1732 Meats). Elmi will act as MC.

To reserve a spot, call the restaurant at (267) 606-6313.

Dogs on the Deck

Wednesday, Aug. 15

6-8 p.m. | $35 per person

Royal Boucherie

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



