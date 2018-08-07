More Culture:

August 07, 2018

Tradesman's is new beer, barbecue, whiskey spot in Midtown Village

The restaurant is opening in the 100-year-old Tradesman’s Trust Company building

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Tradesman's Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Tradesman’s is a massive new beer and barbecue restaurant in Midtown Village.

A beer, barbecue and whiskey spot is opening in the historic Tradesman’s Trust Company building, which was erected in 1906.

The new Midtown Village restaurant, Tradesman's, will open its doors Thursday. 

RELATED: Tired Hands Brewing hopes to bring beer garden to Frankford Avenue | Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home | Enjoy hot dogs and beer on Royal Boucherie's upstairs deck

To eat, there will be meats smoked "low and slow," or grilled to order. They will be served with a side of white bread, pickles, onions and a selection of housemade barbecue sauces.

Sides – like cornbread, mashed potatoes and collard greens – will be $5 each, or pick four for $16.

Also on the menu will be sandwiches, elevated pub food and a "From the Farm" section with options for vegetarians.

As for the beer, Tradesman's will have 34 drafts, pouring exclusively American independent craft beers and ciders. They will also have a larger focus on cans than other bars.

For the whiskey lovers, when Tradesman's opens, there will be 80 choices. By September, the bar plans on being stocked with 120 whiskey varieties. 

And if you're not a beer or whiskey drinker? You can grab a glass of wine. When happy hour starts in the fall, there will be a selection of signature cocktails, too.

Tradesman's will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday. After opening day, the restaurant's hours will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It's located on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street.

Below is a first-look at the space, which is 6,000 square feet and can seat up to 200. There are two levels, large windows that open out to Chestnut and Juniper streets, original ceiling work and three bars.

Tradesman's is owned by Teddy Sourias’ Craft Concepts Group, which also includes Brü Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Finn McCool’s, Cinder Copper & Lace and the seasonal Uptown Beer Garden.

Tradesman's insideCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Tradesman's features a sweeping main bar, a secondary bar, kitchen, dining room and bathrooms on the first floor, with additional dining, bar and restrooms on the mezzanine.


Tradesman's insideCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Tradesman's is a two-story space with 23-foot vaulted ceilings.


Tradesman's insideCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

There is historical detail in the original ceiling work.


Tradesman'sCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

The design for the main space is intended to be modern, open and airy.


Tradesman'sCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Tradesman's windows open onto Chestnut Street and Juniper Street.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Midtown Village Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture during workout in Las Vegas, will undergo surgery
062218_Zhaire-Smith-1_usat

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Eagles

Eagles' first preseason game is make or break for many rookies
Carroll - Eagles Stock Tim Wilson

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.