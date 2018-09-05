More Events:

September 05, 2018

Check out Manayunk's diverse food scene during Restaurant Week

Get a three-course meal for $15, $25 or $35

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Yanako Restaurant in Manayunk Courtesy of/Manayunk.com

Sushi at Yanako Restaurant in Manayunk.

Manayunk Restaurant Week will return this fall. From Monday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 28, participating restaurants will offer three-course meals for either $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Around 15 Manayunk hot spots are expected to offer Restaurant Week menus, which can be viewed here as they're added.

The neighborhood is home to a diverse food scene. On Main Street, there's Mexican, authentic Thai, sushi, Irish pub favorites, Chinese, barbecue, healthy eats, New Orleans flavors and much more.

Many of the menus will include an apple dish. Bourbon Blue will feature cider-glazed country ribs, The Couch Tomato will serve an apple and bacon pizza, and Taqueria Feliz will offer an apple and dulce de leche cheesecake, just to name a few.

With less than two weeks until Restaurant Week begins, it's time to make reservations.

Manayunk Restaurant Week Fall 2018

Monday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 28
$15, $25 or $35 per person
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

