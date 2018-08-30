More Events:

Center City Restaurant Week will run for more than seven days this fall

More than 100 popular restaurants are participating; it's going to be hard to choose which to visit

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
With the arrival of fall also comes the arrival of another Center City Restaurant Week. 

From Sunday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Oct. 5, popular restaurants in the heart of Philly will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person. Some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.

The deals will be available at favorites like Butcher & Singer, High Street on Market, Bud & Marilyn's, Max Brenner, Barbuzzo, Ocean Prime, R2L and Sampan, as well as newcomers like The Palm, Porta and Maison 208.

On the Center City District website, the participating restaurants are listed in alphabetical order with their Restaurant Week menus. You can also search by cuisine or keyword.

Most reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Planning on driving to Philly for Restaurant Week? You can park for $9 or less at select parking facilities between 4:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. with a voucher from a participating restaurant.

Center City Fall Restaurant Week

Sunday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Oct. 5
$20 lunch; $35 dinner
Center City

Sinead Cummings
