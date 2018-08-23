More Events:

August 23, 2018

For the fifth year, Twisted Tail will host Whiskey Bonanza

It's one of the largest whiskey-tasting events in Philly, with more than 70 varieties to sample

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Whiskey
whiskey Jessica Hendrix/Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail hosts the annual Whiskey Bonanza.

The Twisted Tail in Society Hill is getting ready to host the fifth annual Whiskey Bonanza, where there will be more than 70 whiskeys available to sample over three hours.

Fans of the brown liquor will have a chance to drink Seattle's Westland American Single Malt Whiskey (not currently available in Pennsylvania), Louisville's Angel's Envy, Lititz's Stoll & Wolfe and many more varieties from near and far.

RELATED: Tickets available for CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park | Restaurants across the city to participate in fundraiser for Philly's immigrants

The event, taking place Thursday, Sept. 20, also includes a cocktail competition. Five bartenders will create original concoctions using whiskey to be voted on by Bonanza attendees.

As in past years, there will be live music, too, and perks for VIP attendees, like a pig roast and a VIP hour with whiskeys not available at the main event.

What's new for the fifth anniversary is a unique photo op. Outside the bar-restaurant there will be a gigantic cocktail shaker inspired by a cement truck mixing Monkey Shoulder drinks, which will be free to all ticket holders.

Giant cocktail shaker Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

The Monkey Shoulder Monkey Mixer is a larger-than-life cocktail shaker inspired by a cement truck. It will be outside The Twisted Tail mixing cocktails using Monkey Shoulder.

Chewy's, a local food truck, will also be parked outside selling smoked meats and fried chicken from 8 to 10 p.m.

General admission tickets to Whiskey Bonanza are $60 per person, while VIP tickets are $75. Both are currently available here, although VIP is limited.

The annual whiskey-tasting event celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month, which is September.

Fifth Annual Whiskey Bonanza

Thursday, Sept. 20
7-10 p.m. | $60-$75 per person
The Twisted Tail
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Whiskey Philadelphia Society Hill Bars Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Police

Philly D.A. Krasner refers Jeffrey Dennis police shooting probe to Pa. attorney general
Jeffrey Dennis

Celebrities

Meek Mill's appeal to remove Judge Brinkley is moved to Pa. Superior Court
Meek Mill

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Five things to watch
082018CarsonWentz

Odd News

Temple student turns internet sensation as 'woman in the blue dress' at Manafort trial
CNN

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.