For the fifth year, Twisted Tail will host Whiskey Bonanza

The Twisted Tail in Society Hill is getting ready to host the fifth annual Whiskey Bonanza, where there will be more than 70 whiskeys available to sample over three hours.

Fans of the brown liquor will have a chance to drink Seattle's Westland American Single Malt Whiskey (not currently available in Pennsylvania), Louisville's Angel's Envy, Lititz's Stoll & Wolfe and many more varieties from near and far.

The event, taking place Thursday, Sept. 20, also includes a cocktail competition. Five bartenders will create original concoctions using whiskey to be voted on by Bonanza attendees.

As in past years, there will be live music, too, and perks for VIP attendees, like a pig roast and a VIP hour with whiskeys not available at the main event.

What's new for the fifth anniversary is a unique photo op. Outside the bar-restaurant there will be a gigantic cocktail shaker inspired by a cement truck mixing Monkey Shoulder drinks, which will be free to all ticket holders.

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA The Monkey Shoulder Monkey Mixer is a larger-than-life cocktail shaker inspired by a cement truck. It will be outside The Twisted Tail mixing cocktails using Monkey Shoulder.

Chewy's, a local food truck, will also be parked outside selling smoked meats and fried chicken from 8 to 10 p.m.

General admission tickets to Whiskey Bonanza are $60 per person, while VIP tickets are $75. Both are currently available here, although VIP is limited.

The annual whiskey-tasting event celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month, which is September.



Thursday, Sept. 20

7-10 p.m. | $60-$75 per person

The Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 558-2471



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.