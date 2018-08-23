For the fifth year, Twisted Tail will host Whiskey Bonanza

August 23, 2018
The Twisted Tail in Society Hill is getting ready to host the fifth annual Whiskey Bonanza, where there will be more than 70 whiskeys available to sample over three hours.
Fans of the brown liquor will have a chance to drink Seattle's Westland American Single Malt Whiskey (not currently available in Pennsylvania), Louisville's Angel's Envy, Lititz's Stoll & Wolfe and many more varieties from near and far.
The event, taking place Thursday, Sept. 20, also includes a cocktail competition. Five bartenders will create original concoctions using whiskey to be voted on by Bonanza attendees.
As in past years, there will be live music, too, and perks for VIP attendees, like a pig roast and a VIP hour with whiskeys not available at the main event.
What's new for the fifth anniversary is a unique photo op. Outside the bar-restaurant there will be a gigantic cocktail shaker inspired by a cement truck mixing Monkey Shoulder drinks, which will be free to all ticket holders.
General admission tickets to Whiskey Bonanza are $60 per person, while VIP tickets are $75. Both are currently available here, although VIP is limited.
The annual whiskey-tasting event celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month, which is September.
Thursday, Sept. 20
7-10 p.m. | $60-$75 per person
The Twisted Tail
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
