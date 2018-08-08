More Events:

August 08, 2018

Restaurants across the city to participate in fundraiser for Philly's immigrants

The event, Building Bridges, will support Puentes de Salud

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Francis Cratil-Cretarola and Cathy Lee, owners of Le Virtù and Brigantessa, and four other restaurant owners have teamed up to create Building Bridges, a fundraiser for Philly's immigrants.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, participating restaurants across the city will each serve a different, one-night-only dish with 100-percent of the profits going to Puentes de Salud, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring Philadelphia's immigrants have access to physical and mental healthcare, as well as English language instruction and a food bank.

So far, the confirmed restaurants participating in Building Bridges include:

• Brigantessa (1520 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Le Virtù (1927 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Tequila’s (1602 Locust St.)
• Saté Kampar (1837 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Stargazy (1838 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Pistolas Del Sur (1934 E. Passyunk Ave.)
• Jose Pistola’s (263 S. 15th St.)
• Sancho Pistola’s (19 W. Girard Ave.)
• El Compadre (1149 S. 9th St.)
• Tria Cafe Rittenhouse (123 S. 18th St.)
• Tria Cafe Wash West (1137 Spruce St.)
• Tria Taproom (2005 Walnut St.)
• The Franklin (112 S. 18th St.)
• El Rey (2013 Chestnut St.)

The fundraiser is currently looking for more restaurants to participate, so expect this list to grow as the date gets closer.

"Immigrants from all over the world are fueling Philadelphia's renaissance...our [restaurant] industry, in particular, has profited from the arrival of immigrant workers and entrepreneurs that make our scene what it is, and our own businesses possible," said Cratil-Cretarola.

Building Bridges

Saturday, Sept. 15
Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

