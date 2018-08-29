More Culture:

August 29, 2018

Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square

Throughout the first year, the Mexican restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the National Immigrant Justice Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Rosy's Taco Bar Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Outside Rosy's Taco Bar, soon to open in Fitler Square.

A taco bar with a huge hot sauce selection is about to open in the Fitler Square neighborhood, underneath the Roosevelt Apartments at 2220 Walnut St. 

And for the first year, a portion of sales will be donated to the National Immigrant Justice Center, to show support for immigrant families.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 5, fans of Mexican-American cuisine can stop into Rosy's Taco Bar.

RELATED: A huge, new sports bar is opening – just in time for Eagles season | For the fifth year, Twisted Tail will host Whiskey Bonanza | Restaurants across the city to participate in fundraiser for Philly's immigrants

The surprising inspiration behind the name? James "Rosy" Roosevelt, who was the older half-brother of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

According to FCM Hospitality – the team behind Philly hot spots like Morgan's Pier and Concourse Dance Bar (that place with the ball pit) – Rosy's Taco Bar will exude the same laid-back, adventurous nature of FDR's bro.

The Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company also states:

According to legend, Rosy was known to be 'aimless yet charming.' Living up to that reputation, Rosy was driven by a love of both strong drink and a mysterious woman on an odyssey that stretched from his native New York down through the American Southwest, eventually crossing the border into Mexico. When he returned from his journey, he could often be found atop a barstool reminiscing over his travels and admiration for the Mexican culture.

At the airy bar area, where there will be floor to ceiling windows that open to the street, guests can share their own tales of travel over cocktails, sangria and beers.

Further back into the restaurant, there will be a large dining room and second bar decorated with a mix of Mexican and Southwestern artwork.

To eat, there will be plenty of taco options, from traditional to modern. Other menu highlights will include grilled chicken wings, Mexican-style sandwiches and, for dessert, Choco Rolles.

Each element from the kitchen will be house-made, from the sauces and salsas to the fried chips, plantains and corn tortillas. Lost Bread Co., an FCM Hospitality partner, will be providing freshly milled masa (corn dough) for the tortillas.

As for hot sauce, there will be favorites like Cholula and Tabasco, as well as a rotating assortment of lesser-known bottles.

During opening week, Rosy’s will give a free house margarita to anyone who brings a "housewarming" gift – an unopened bottle of any strange, unique or one-of-a-kind hot sauce to add to the bar.

The first week, Rosy's will be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Then, beginning Friday, Sept. 14, hours of operation will change to 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays; noon to 2 a.m. on Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Rittenhouse Center City Immigrants Openings Fitler Square Tacos Mexican Food

Just In

Must Read

Sports Betting

Sports betting 101: Your ultimate guide to gambling on football in PA, NJ and DE
082918_Betting_usat

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Food & Drink

Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square
Rosy's Taco Bar

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Schools

Philly public schools to close early again for excessive heat on Thursday
Carroll - School District of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.