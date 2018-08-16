More Culture:

August 16, 2018

A huge, new sports bar is opening – just in time for Eagles season

Stats on 17th is taking over the former Clubhouse space in Center City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Justin Veasey, owner of Stats on 17th Kory Aversa/Aversa PR

Justin Veasey, 25, is the owner of Stats on 17th.

There will be a new spot to watch the Philadelphia Eagles this fall. 

10,000-square-foot, upscale sports bar is opening in Center City on 17th Street, in the space that was formally Clubhouse, 1925 and G Lounge. 

While there's no set opening date for Stats on 17th, it's projected to open in early September.

RELATED: Former chef from Santucci's, Opa opening Point Breeze BYOB with charitable twist | La Peg is celebrating its fourth birthday with $4 food and drink specials

According to Justin Veasey, the 25-year-old owner, the inspiration for the bar's name was the word "statistics," which many sports fans use to understand players' performances.

The space will be able to accommodate 450 people and will be decorated with tributes to the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers.

Gone will be the ice bar and escape rooms that Clubhouse installed. Instead, there will be two main bars, more than 20 HD TVs, VIP bottle service areas with private projection screens, a game room, a lounge and high-top tables.

To drink, there will be five draft beer choices, 15 bottled beer choices, signature cocktails on draft and a full selection of spirits.

The kitchen will offer all the usual food you would find at a sports bar, like wings, sliders and pizza.

Stats on 17th will be open daily, although hours of operation aren't confirmed yet. On Friday and Saturday nights, the sports bar will convert to a nightclub with dancing and DJs.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia Sports Eagles

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.