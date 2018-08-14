La Peg is celebrating its fourth birthday with $4 food and drink specials

La Peg, which includes a beer garden beneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and an industrial interior dining room, is throwing a birthday party on Sunday, Aug. 26.

To celebrate the restaurant turning four, there will be $4 deals from noon to 10 p.m.

The $4 birthday specials will include:

Courtesy of/La Peg Cucumber Rum Collins at La Peg.

• Rum Collins – Rum, cucumber puree, lime and mint

• Kentucky Mule – Whiskey, ginger beer and lime

• Blackberry Cooler – Gin and blackberry puree

• House wine – Glasses of red, white and rosé

• Draft and can beers – DuClaw Funk Blueberry Wheat, Abita Wrought Iron IPA and Neshaminy Creek Highwater Hefeweizen

• Grilled chicken sandwich – Includes lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted pepper mayo

• Pulled pork sandwich – Includes pickles

• Smoked eggplant sandwich – Includes mozzarella, tomato, arugula and basil mayo'

• Fast Food Burger (outside and at the bar) – Includes cheese, pickles, onion and special sauce

• Garden salad – Includes lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber and ranch dressing

• Side of fries

• Side of potato salad

Guests will be able to move freely through the outside and inside sections, but the specials will primarily be offered in the beer garden. The outdoor space includes twinkling lights and a shipping container that was converted into a bar.

La Peg is located inside the FringeArts building in Old City.