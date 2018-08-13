Get free bacon on any dish at New Jersey's Adelphia Restaurant

Adelphia Restaurant, located in Deptford, N.J., will offer a special promotion on Monday, Aug. 20.

Guests can add bacon to any dish on the menu during lunch and dinner, free of charge, in celebration of National Bacon Lover's Day.

Also, during happy hour (3-7 p.m.), there will be free bacon pizza.

In addition to the freebies, there will be deals, too. Adelphia's Triple Bacon Cheeseburger, on the meny for $20, will be $15 all day.



The burger includes three all-beef patties on a brioche roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions and 1/4 pound of bacon. It's served with pickles and fries.



Slices of bacon cheesecake will be sold for a reduced price, as well. The dessert comes topped with slices of crispy, candied bacon and whipped cream. The price will be $2.95 on Aug. 20.

Adelphia's owners, Bill and Evelyn Balis, call it "the ultimate salty-sweet indulgence."



Bacon Lover's Day Celebration

Monday, Aug. 20

Opens at 11 a.m.

Adelphia Restaurant

1750 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford Township, N.J. 08096

