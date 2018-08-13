More Culture:

August 13, 2018

A new Federal Donuts location is headed for South Street

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Federal Donuts quickly became one of Philly’s favorite places to grab fried chicken and doughnuts.

A forgotten Subway store on South Street will soon breathe new life as Philadelphia's newest location of doughnuts-and-fried-chicken haven Federal Donuts.

The Philadelphia-based business has long secured a footprint throughout the city since first opening its doors in Northern Liberties in 2011. Since then, shops in Center City, University City, Citizens Bank Park, and elsewhere have cemented the shop as a Philly foodie essential. The South Street shop will be its seventh location.

The shop will open around late September at 540 South St., not far from the Theater of Living Arts, Tattooed Mom, Serpico, and other storied South Street mainstays.

Owners Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook (of Zahav, Goldie, and Abe Fisher fame) will open an eighth Federal Donuts shop in 2019, as part of the East Market developments.

The South Street space has been empty for a while, after housing a Subway and, most recently, a cellphone store. It's owned by Midwood Investment & Development, Eater reported.

"For generations, South Street has played a part in so many Philadelphia stories,” Cook said in a press release. “Immigrants, artists, activists, and students have all found a home along this unique stretch of the city. Federal Donuts is honored to become a part of this story for the next generation.”

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Federal Donuts Philadelphia Tattooed Mom South Street Zahav

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Boxing

Meet featherweight boxer Tevin Farmer, Philly's most unlikely world champ
081018_Tevin-Farmer

Fundraisers

Eagles' Zach Ertz, Rep. Bob Brady, more help Kensington High School football team surpass donation goal
Kensington football equipment stolen

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.