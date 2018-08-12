More Culture:

August 12, 2018

Krakus Market has closed after serving the Polish-American community in Port Richmond for 31 years

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Markets
Polish Krakus Market/Facebook/for PhillyVoice

Krakus Market has been selling Polish goods for 31 years.

After serving the Polish-American community in Port Richmond for 31 years, Krakus Market announced this week it's closing its doors for good.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the market, the Gardyasz family, announced its last day in business would be Aug. 8. 

"The decision to retire was not made lightly and we will miss each and every one of you who shopped under our roof, recommended our products to friends and family, and visited us regularly including holidays. This has always been a family-run business and we are so grateful to have expanded that family to all of our wonderful customers and employees over the years.

"When our Grandfather and Father started this business over 30 years ago, they had no idea that Krakus would turn out to be so much more than an ethnic food deli. It became part of their legacy, a place for reunions and new relationships to form, as well as countless memories to share. Most importantly, Krakus Market provided tradition. You brought us home to your family’s dinner table to keep Polish traditions alive and for that we are so grateful!"

The market, which was opened in 1987, was the largest market in Northeast Philadelphia that sold Polish goods. The post did not include a specific reason why the market will close, only that it was a "difficult decision."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Markets Philadelphia Port Richmond Poland

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Boxing

Meet featherweight boxer Tevin Farmer, Philly's most unlikely world champ
081018_Tevin-Farmer

Fundraisers

Eagles' Zach Ertz, Rep. Bob Brady, more help Kensington High School football team surpass donation goal
Kensington football equipment stolen

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.