More Culture:

August 03, 2018

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden

The band will be at BB&T Pavilion on Aug. 7

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Concerts
PHISH federal donuts Photo courtesy/Federal Donuts

Federal Donuts unveiled the "Baker's Reprise" donuts, which include a glazed, red velvet, fluffhead, lemon poppy, maple and fishman flavors.

Hey Phish fans, I'm assuming you already got your tickets to the show in Camden on Aug. 7 at BB&T Pavilion, but have you ordered your half-dozen Phish-themed doughnuts?

Federal Donuts is reprising its role as Phish's honorary pastry chef from Aug. 6-8 in all stand-alone shops with six Phish-themed doughnut flavors available for purchase to celebrate the band's return to the area. 

The Philly-based donut and fried chicken joint first collaborated with Phish last summer when the band requested the shop make donuts for concert-goers every night of its residency at Madison Square Garden last year, dubbed the Baker's Dozen. 

Red velvet doughnuts were available the night they opened with Velvet Underground's "Sunday Morning," and maple-glazed doughnuts with cinnamon icing drizzle were paired with Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag." It was a hit.

This year, Fed 'Nuts is making six flavors — fishman, glazed, red velet, maple, fluffhead, and lemon poppy — that you can even pre-order online. A box costs $24 and will get you two of each flavor. The donuts can be ordered in advance online or you can take your chances as a walk-in customer.

For those who want to make sure to get theirs, you can get your Baker's Reprise doughnuts here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Concerts Philadelphia Phish Federal Donuts BB&T Pavilion Camden

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five players who have impressed through the first week of Eagles training camp
080318DarrenSproles

Crime

Police: Pennsylvania babysitters tortured four children, forced girls to drink urine
Bradford County babysitters

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins grew up trying to be like Eagles' Brian Dawkins – and, boy, has he succeeded
080218_Malcolm-Jenkins_PV

Lawsuits

Cyclist sues Center City hotel and its valet parking manager to stop blocking bike lane
08012018_Fairfield_13thStreet_JT

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden
PHISH federal donuts

Food & Drink

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home
Watermelon cocktail

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.