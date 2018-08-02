More Events:

August 02, 2018

Four can't-miss events happening this weekend, including 2nd Street Festival

There are three very different festivals taking place, plus a big party at a mansion

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Kesha singing Joe Russo/Sipa USA

Recording Artist Kesha performs onstage during 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2018 in New York City.

What's happening this weekend? Lots! 

A popular summertime festival in Northern Liberties is turning 10. Kesha is one of 500 acts performing at a huge music fest in the suburbs.

There are going to be a bunch of people dressed as flappers and gangsters hanging out at a mansion. And 82 films representing 18 countries will be screened.

2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties is turning 10

This annual summer festival draws crowds from all over to the neighborhood for a day filled with live music, food, drink and shopping.

The event's biggest draw is the free concerts. Twenty bands will perform on three stages, from the afternoon through the night.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival on Sunday.

Musikfest 2018: Headliners include Kesha, Jason Mraz, All Time Low

For 10 days, beginning Friday, there will be ticketed concerts by big-name artists and hundreds of free performances in Bethlehem, Pa.

At Musikfest, every style of musical genre, from classical to hip-hop, will be represented. There's something for everyone. 

In total, there will be 500 performances.

Support black cinema at the seventh Blackstar Film Festival

Through Sunday, catch screenings of feature films, documentaries, short films and experimental films that capture the black experience.

Tickets for each screening are $12.

Party like it's the Roaring Twenties at a mansion on the river

There will be a 1920s-themed party at Glen Foerd, a Gilded Age mansion and estate overlooking the Delaware River, on Saturday.

Attendees are asked to dress up in Roaring Twenties attire, pack a picnic to enjoy on the grassy lawns and spend the day in a different era.

