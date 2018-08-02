More Events:

August 02, 2018

Things to eat this weekend: peaches, watermelon, oysters, cookies

There are so many food holidays to celebrate

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Food & Drink
Carroll - Peaches Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Peaches from Linvilla Orchards.

Friday is National Watermelon Day. Saturday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Sunday is National Oyster Day. And August is National Peach Month.

Each day this weekend, there are different events to celebrate the different foods.

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home

This weekend, impress your friends by mixing up some fruity, refreshing cocktails. 

In honor of National Watermelon Day – yes, they really have a made up holiday for every food – we found three, easy-to-follow recipes for boozy watermelon drinks.

Try them and let us know how they taste.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Indulge in a sweet treat on Saturday.

All day, Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. in Reading Terminal Market will be giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per customer. 

Customers can also purchase chocolate chip cookies for $1 each, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House. So, go ahead, and order that extra cookie.

There's a family-friendly peach festival at Linvilla Orchards this weekend

On Saturday, Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pa., is celebrating National Peach Month with an outdoor festival.

The peaches are at their peak, so start the day by picking your own, then stop by the market before heading home for peachy baked goods.

All-day, families can enjoy activities at the orchard. There will be live music, an exciting performance by a stunt man, hayrides, face painting, fishing and a visit with animals like white-tailed deer, goats, ducks, peacocks and pigs.

Where to celebrate National Oyster Day on Sunday

Is your mouth watering for mollusks?

Well, good news. One local seafood restaurant is offering $1 fried oysters and 50 cent raw oysters on Sunday.

If you haven't slurped down any oysters yet this summer, better make up for lost time.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Events Food & Drink Philadelphia Restaurants Family-Friendly Reading Terminal Market Cookies Oysters Recipes Linvilla Orchards Watermelon

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

A black doll found hanging from noose in Philadelphia playground
Carroll - Weccacoe Playground

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice observations, Day 7
080218ZachErtz

Lawsuits

Cyclist sues Center City hotel and its valet parking manager to stop blocking bike lane
08012018_Fairfield_13thStreet_JT

Fashion

What's up with wearing khakis in the workplace?
khakis

Food & Drink

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home
Watermelon cocktail

Eagles

Doug Pederson names seven young players who are standing out in Eagles training camp
080218_Shelton-Gibson-2

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.