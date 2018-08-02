Things to eat this weekend: peaches, watermelon, oysters, cookies

Friday is National Watermelon Day. Saturday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Sunday is National Oyster Day. And August is National Peach Month.

Each day this weekend, there are different events to celebrate the different foods.

This weekend, impress your friends by mixing up some fruity, refreshing cocktails.

In honor of National Watermelon Day – yes, they really have a made up holiday for every food – we found three, easy-to-follow recipes for boozy watermelon drinks.

Try them and let us know how they taste.

Indulge in a sweet treat on Saturday.

All day, Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. in Reading Terminal Market will be giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per customer.

Customers can also purchase chocolate chip cookies for $1 each, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House. So, go ahead, and order that extra cookie.

On Saturday, Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pa., is celebrating National Peach Month with an outdoor festival.

The peaches are at their peak, so start the day by picking your own, then stop by the market before heading home for peachy baked goods.

All-day, families can enjoy activities at the orchard. There will be live music, an exciting performance by a stunt man, hayrides, face painting, fishing and a visit with animals like white-tailed deer, goats, ducks, peacocks and pigs.

Is your mouth watering for mollusks?

Well, good news. One local seafood restaurant is offering $1 fried oysters and 50 cent raw oysters on Sunday.

If you haven't slurped down any oysters yet this summer, better make up for lost time.

