Beyoncé and Jay-Z wait out the rain; New Jersey show runs into Friday morning

August 03, 2018
The weather stops for no man.
But apparently it will for Beyoncé. And Jay-Z too, I guess.
As part of their On The Run II tour, the Carters made a stop in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium that was delayed well into Thursday night and into Friday morning because of impending thunderstorms.
The show was supposed to begin at 7:30 p.m. with openers Chloe x Halle and DJ Khaled. Both acts were able to get through their sets before there were lightning and thunder made an appearance about 10 p.m.
New Jersey State Police cleared out the open-air stadium and announced that fans would have to evacuate their seats and seek cover to wait out the weather.
Fans were worried the show wouldn't go on at all.
So we’ve all been sent to the inside of the stadium for this storm, apparently coming in 15 (rain started as we got undercover). Super unclear if Bey and Jay will come on or cancel this whole gig.— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) August 3, 2018
But who could doubt them? The duo went on, but not until a little after 11 p.m. That meant the show, which ran for two-and-a-half hours, didn't end until after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
i just got home @ at 3:09 AM wth. Beyonce that was an amazing concert my ears are still ringing with ur voice and jay z’s— makenna (@makdavisx) August 3, 2018
When @Beyonce and Jay Z delay their concert and it starts at 11pm and ends at 1:30am ..... #itwasworthit pic.twitter.com/2b7uLgmtUW— Bridget (@LadyBeezus) August 3, 2018
And, of course, everyone said it was still an amazing show, well worth the wait. The couple even shared a kiss on stage that people are still talking about.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.