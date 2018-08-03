More Culture:

August 03, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z wait out the rain; New Jersey show runs into Friday morning

The On The Run II show went on at MetLife Stadium despite thunderstorms

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Beyonce & Jay Z Frank Micelotta/Sipa USA

Jay-Z performs with Beyonce at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Indio Polo Grounds on April 21, 2018 in Indio, Calif.

The weather stops for no man. 

But apparently it will for Beyoncé. And Jay-Z too, I guess.

As part of their On The Run II tour, the Carters made a stop in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium that was delayed well into Thursday night and into Friday morning because of impending thunderstorms. 

The show was supposed to begin at 7:30 p.m. with openers Chloe x Halle and DJ Khaled. Both acts were able to get through their sets before there were lightning and thunder made an appearance about 10 p.m.

New Jersey State Police cleared out the open-air stadium and announced that fans would have to evacuate their seats and seek cover to wait out the weather. 

Fans were worried the show wouldn't go on at all.

But who could doubt them? The duo went on, but not until a little after 11 p.m. That meant the show, which ran for two-and-a-half hours, didn't end until after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. 

via GIPHY

And, of course, everyone said it was still an amazing show, well worth the wait. The couple even shared a kiss on stage that people are still talking about.

